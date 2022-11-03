Son of former All Black Carlos Spencer signs with NZ Sevens, Blues Super Rugby. Video / Sky Sport

Payton Spencer, the 18-year-old son of former All Blacks star Carlos Spencer, has signed a professional rugby contract with New Zealand Sevens and Super Rugby franchise the Blues.

The young fullback had been tipped to follow in his father’s footsteps after making serious waves in schoolboy rugby this season with standout performances, an impressive attacking highlights-reel and high work rate.

That all paid off for his Hamilton Boys’ High School team as he helped them clinch a national title.

Appearing on NZME’s Between Two Beers podcast, Payton’s father and former All Black Carlos revealed a number of Super Rugby franchises approached his son, but he ultimately had his heart set on one side.

“This year he’s been contacted by a few unions... he made the decision rugby is his future and where he wants to be.

“He’s just signed a contract with New Zealand Sevens, Auckland and Auckland Blues. We’re very proud of him. He’s got a great opportunity now the door is open but the hard work starts and the rest is up to him now,” proud father Carlos said.

Photo / Sky Sport

The talented youngster faced the same difficult decision a number of New Zealand’s brightest sporting stars have had to make with the 18-year-old also excelling in cricket.

Despite being an all-rounder in his high school’s first XI cricket team and representing the Black Caps as a substitute fielder in 2020, Payton ultimately chose rugby.

Carlos told Between Two Beers he knew his son was talented from an early age but took a step back to allow Payton to forge his own pathway, even if that was to be with the Crusaders, a perennial rival during his own career

“As parents we just let him do his own thing. We’ve stood back and let him make his own decisions. He was approached from the Chiefs, the Highlanders and Crusaders and the way the Crusaders have been going, I wouldn’t say I was leaning toward him going there, but I wouldn’t have been sad had he gone there; and knowing the history I have with the Crusaders,” he laughed.

“But this is his decision and he decided he was going to be happy in Auckland. That was purely his choice on his own. We’re just there to support him, we’re not there to make the decisions for him.

“When it comes to the skillset, he was just one of those kids you know straight away he had something. The natural ability was there.

“We try and instill the discipline in him... living in South Africa for seven-and-a-half years, I thought it was the best place for our kids to go to school. In terms of respect and discipline. That place was amazing. He learned a lot there about discipline and respect. We instill a lot of that at home as well.”

Back in 2020, Payton and Carlos made headlines during lockdown after posting videos of their sporting trick shots to TikTok.

One shot involved firing a rugby ball backwards long-distance, over a fence and into a basketball hoop.

The following day, Carlos was at it again, nailing a long-range kick into the hoop with enviable ease. His son wrote: “Can’t believe the old man got it 2nd shot”.

Carlos represented the All Blacks 44 times between 1995 and 2004 and played 99 times for the Blues.