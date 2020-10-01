Sam Burgess' lawyer has denied stunning claims from Australia about the former England rugby league star.

A report in The Australian alleges incidents of domestic violence, drug use and harassment involving Burgess were covered up by his former NRL club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Burgess allegedly had to be injected with liquid tranquiliser after a drug-fuelled binge, and failed drugs tests for MDMA and ketamine, which was reportedly covered up by the Rabbitohs by using fake identities to hide positive tests for the illegal substances.

The report also claims Burgess allegedly assaulted his pregnant then wife Phoebe Burgess in November 2018 in front of her father Mitch Hooke. The couple formalised their divorce in April this year.

Approached for comment, Phoebe Burgess told The Australian: "This is an extremely painful, difficult time and I am trying to care for my two toddlers while we move on from an extremely traumatic chapter of our lives."

It was also revealed that Burgess allegedly claimed in September 2018 that then-NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg told him he would not be suspended over a sexting scandal that was still investigated by the league and his club.

The scandal emerged when a woman allegedly complained to the Rabbitohs saying Burgess and other players had subjected her to sexual harassment during a video call, where Burgess allegedly showed her his penis.

Burgess' lawyer Mark O'Brien has strongly denied the allegations against the 31-year-old, who is currently a development coach at Souths after retiring from rugby league in October last year.

"The allegations are false and constitute an indefensible defamation against my client," O'Brien told The Australian.

"It is apparent sources of the false allegations are those currently in dispute with my client over various issues."

Burgess has played in both union and league, making five appearances for England's rugby union side and 24 appearances for England's league team.