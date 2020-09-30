From South Africa attempting to point the finger for their Super Rugby exit, to the he said, she said, bickering with Australia, New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson sure has plenty of fires to confront.

South Africa's decision to send the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions to the Northern Hemisphere, to compete in the expanded Pro16 from next year, comes after years of flirting with a move north.

In confirming the expected move , SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux seized the opportunity to suggest New Zealand's intent to push ahead with a domestic competition next year forced his hand, when the reality is the Covid-19 landscape presented the perfect timing to pursue northern private investment riches.

"South Africa have been open about the fact they have at various times considered going to the Northern Hemisphere and they feel the time is right to further investigate those opportunities. We completely understand," Robinson said.

"We're heartened by the language that they're committed to the Rugby Championship, as are we, and we've got a meeting later in the week about where all the national unions are getting to with plans for the future."

South Africa has withdrawn from Super Rugby, and will take four franchises to Europe. Photo / Photosport

Many unanswered questions arise from South Africa's decision – such as will the Rugby Championship have to move to the start of the year to accommodate their Super Rugby teams being based in the north?

And will the lack of exposure to the World Cup champion's Super Rugby sides – to their traditional physicality and confrontational style – hurt the All Blacks long-term?

All Blacks captain Sam Cane admitted the lack of contact and regular tours to the Republic would be a loss for New Zealand's emerging talent.

Advertisement

"Put your Super Rugby hat on it's a bit of a shame those guys won't get the chance to experience that," Cane said at the All Blacks camp in Hamilton. "I remember being super excited to make my first trip to South Africa; flying business class for the first time, all the little things that come with touring. When you get lucky enough to play international rugby we'll still have the awesome challenge of going over there.

"On the flipside if we look domestically and how successful Super Rugby Aotearoa was if we can create something next year with Australian rugby I'm pretty sure we'll still get an awesome product, with slightly less travel which is a bonus for guys who have done a fair bit of travel over the years."

Robinson acknowledged the significant Super Rugby change could impact the New Zealand game.

"It's something our high performance people have considered. There's always benefit in playing top-class competition. We'll work through ways we can find that level of competition through development pathways. It's something that's going to be a change and we're going to have to work out quickly.

"We'll spend more time reflecting on that but it's something we've had a few conversations about and probably need to have a few more."

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

As for Australia and the ongoing fight over the Rugby Championship scheduling debacle that, as it stands, has the All Blacks quarantining through Christmas on their return home, Robinson rejected Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan's view that the transtasman relationship was at its lowest ebb .

"Not at all. We're working in extraordinary times with extraordinary pressure. We know there's challenges and tensions but ultimately we all believe in a common goal now around Rugby Championship and we've got some other things to work through."

Despite their public spat Robinson said as recently as 10 days ago McLennan and interim RA chief executive Rob Clarke extended an invitation to host New Zealand Rugby powerbrokers at their Sydney homes.

Advertisement

"I think it's a bit of bluster to be honest. Clearly they've got a strategy and narrative they want to portray – we don't operate like that but we respect the fact if they want to.

"For us there's not much use in getting into the tit for tat in the media with the half-truths and speculation that's coming out because it's not ultimately getting us anywhere.

"We'll keep engaging about future opportunities and have to largely get on with business and ignore some of the things that are being said like that."

Addressing other claims and counter-claims about the Rugby Championship schedule, Robinson said: "In any forum we've been in there's has been no agreement to play in the tournament on December 12th. Our understanding was and remains that both New Zealand and Australia would be home for Christmas, regardless of where the tournament was played – it's as simple as that."

That issue is one of a multitude of pressing deadlines facing Robinson as he attempts to reshape the New Zealand game.