The EBB Stadium, home of Aldershot Town Football Club, is less than an hour's drive from Stamford Bridge in West London where Chelsea play their Premier League games.

But in footballing terms, the gap between the two clubs is enormous with "The Shots" about to start their new season in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

Aldershot have a Kiwi connection, with 18-year-old Canterbury-born defender Lochie McNicholl in the second year of a scholar contract at the club.

"The first time I went to watch Aldershot play I wasn't expecting much, with it being fifth-tier," admits McNicholl.

"But then you watch them and these boys would be competing at the top of the A-League. There are players who have made it in professional football and are coming back down and then there are young ones who are looking to launch their career.

"They're a really good club for players to get settled as professional footballers before moving somewhere else. We get lots of players coming in who have been released from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Portsmouth, Watford or Charlton Athletic and are trying to find a club," he said.

Lochie McNicholl during a training session with Aldershot.

McNicholl's journey to Aldershot certainly wasn't a straight line. First identified by former New Zealand-based professional Paul Seaman as a 16-year-old at a National Age Group tournament, he travelled to the UK as part of a team of New Zealand and Australian players for several games against local club sides.

Then followed an invitation to return to trial at various professional clubs, including Portsmouth and Nottingham Forest, but a bout of glandular fever saw McNicholl bed-ridden and eventually forced home to New Zealand.

Seaman was keen for him to return for another crack and arranged trials at Watford and Wimbledon, and even though both went well, neither resulted in a contract offer.

"I've had my fair share of being rejected during my footballing journey," laughs McNicholl.

"Football is a cut-throat sport. Watford told me I was at the same level as their young players, but to get a contract I needed to be better than what they've got. At Wimbledon, I was trialling at right back and both of their current youth right backs were on pro contracts so it wasn't feasible to sign me with what they already had at the club.

"I was pretty upset after that, but that's football. You take it and learn from it."

McNicholl's next stop was Aldershot, who immediately offered him a scholar contract. That means he's unpaid, apart from coaching work he does with the club's junior players.

Locals can apply for a bursary to help with living costs and travel, but McNicholl is ineligible because of his visa situation. The aim is to be taken on as a semi-pro by the club at the end of this season, but for the moment he relies heavily on the "Bank of Mum and Dad" to get by.

A typical week consists of daily gym sessions, team training, junior coaching and games for the club's under-19 or under-23 side. He's also able to turn out for local outfit Farnham Town FC.

"Aldershot's under-23s would be one of the top teams in the New Zealand National League," said McNicholl.

"You can't really compare the standard here to what is played back home. It's completely different football. These boys have been training week-in, week-out for the last 17 years of their lives.

"Next year I want to push to be training with the first team, being in that environment every day and seeing what happens from there," he said.

Aldershot won promotion to League Two in 2007/08 and spent five seasons there until their relegation in 2012/13. The club harbours aspirations of returning to League Two, with every player in the first team a full-time professional. The National League is extremely competitive though and clubs are well-resourced, many of them with previous Football League experience, including Notts County, Stockport, Hartlepool and Wrexham.

Moving into the semi-pro ranks at the club is the next step in what McNicholl hopes will be a professional footballing career.

"As much as I'd love to play in the Premier League for Manchester United, my realistic dream would be to play in the (second-tier) Championship," he said.

"I would be over the moon to be able to play in a Championship side against all the big names in that division.

"One thing Dad has always drilled into me is to keep dreaming and keep believing in myself. I wouldn't have come over here unless I knew deep down I had a chance of making it.

"There's no way I would be where I am today without the support of mum and dad. They have gone through a lot to help get me here.

"For youngsters who do have aspirations of making it, never give up on that dream. Two years ago, I never thought I'd be where I am now. Keep dreaming and keep aspiring to do better."