The White Ferns will make their long-awaited return to the crease this afternoon, complete with a former skipper back in the line-up.

Amy Satterthwaite makes her return to the professional game in an international Twenty20 against Australia in Brisbane.

The last time the 33-year-old represented New Zealand was in March, 2019, in a one-day international against the same side in Melbourne. The birth of first child Grace saw her take a break from the game.

Satterthwaite's return will also be coupled with celebrations as she brings up 100 games in international T20s, having been stuck on 99 for 18 months.

"It's pretty special. [It] always just makes you reflect on your career so far and what's gone before," she says.

"To come back and play and get this milestone, [I will] be pretty proud to walk across that line and achieve that."

Amy Satterthwaite hasn't played for the White Ferns since March 2019. Photo / Getty

Satterthwaite admits she was not sure she would crack the ton in the shortest format.

"To be honest, I think 50-over, I always thought I might get there ... 50-over is probably my favoured format, so to get there in T20 is pretty special as well."

Advertisement

The all-rounder will add another chapter to a book filled with achievements, including the best bowling figures in a T20 by a White Ferns player (six for 17), and the third-most T20 and ODI runs for the national side, not to mention her ICC ODI Player of the Year award in 2017.

To witness another milestone, she has her entire support party with her on tour.

"Really special to have Grace here, and to have my family here is going to be nice. It's been awesome and I think the girls have enjoyed having Grace around and getting a few smiles throughout the day and perking them up. Everyone's made her feel extremely welcome, that's for sure."

Today marks the first of six white-ball matches with Australia at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, with two more T20s to follow before three one-dayers that make up the Rose Bowl series. Satterthwaite has a fair idea of what the pitch will be like and what she will need to produce.

"It's normally pretty batter-friendly in the past, and a pretty quick outfield, so I'm sure there'll be plenty of runs scored. As bowlers, we are going to have to be on the money from the get-go.

"The beauty of this tour is both teams have had six months in the sheds doing some pretty hard work. So it's not like one team's had a lot of cricket and the other one hasn't.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine (left) poses with Australia captain Meg Lanning. Photo / Getty

"I've been feeling pretty good actually. There's always nerves and apprehension about how you're going to go when you're coming back and you've been out of the game for a wee while.

"To a certain extent, I feel I haven't been gone too long. I certainly feel like I've slotted back in amongst the group really well.

Advertisement

"The test is always going to be when you get out in the middle and face up against those bowlers."

The White Ferns will be enthused about the return of one of their best as they attempt to lift a trophy that has eluded them for 21 years.

New Zealand are winless in their last 11 matches against their transtasman rivals in all formats.