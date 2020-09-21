Team New Zealand principal Matteo de Nora has thrown his support behind the AC75 boats that will be used during the 2021 America's Cup.

Next year's event will feature new monohulls for the four syndicates – holders Team New Zealand, Ineos Team UK, Italy's Luna Rossa and American Magic – as oppose to multihulls which were the choice at the last three editions of the Cup.

The highly technical new foiling monohulls have been heavily criticised by some, including Ineos team principal and skipper Sir Ben Ainslie, upset at the steep cost of competing.

However de Nora believes the boat is perfect for the event. "We want to be surprised by the America's Cup," he told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Advertisement

De Nora, Team New Zealand's long-time Italian benefactor, says he has "absolutely" no regrets about the choice of boat.

Comparing the construction of the boat to that of a Formula One vehicle, de Nora says technological advances have been key.

"The AC75 are very interesting boats, particularly innovative from a technical point of view and it is no coincidence that we are curious to see how they will behave in the water.

"I believe that the America's Cup is and should be something special - the top of technology, something not yet seen. I think it should surprise every time and I expect it to.

"How many teams are there at the top? Three, four? And then I'm not convinced that [Challenger of Record] Luna Rossa wanted so many other challengers."

Emirates Team New Zealand's boat Te Aihe on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour. Photo / Photosport

Safety fears have also risen, with capsizes reported by Team New Zealand and American Magic during training runs on the water. As well as that, leaps and nosedives have also been experienced by all syndicates.

De Nora did his best to quell safety fears, saying while the boats are fast, they are not unstable.

"Especially when compared to those used in the America's Cup in the last 10 years," he adds.

Advertisement

"As we have seen recently, the teams were able to straighten the AC75s after the capsize without problems and resumed sailing immediately afterwards."

The expensive boats have made it difficult for more than three challengers to enter. Ainslie wants there to be 10 teams to bring about greater competition. That view is not shared by de Nora who believes quality over quantity is more important.

"For us as defender, it changes little, because anyway in the final match we have to challenge one," de Nora adds.

All four syndicates are yet to reveal their second boats that will be used for racing in Auckland. The first regatta comes in December with the world series Christmas Cup.

Despite the ever-changing Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament remains on track to start on March 6.