American Bryson DeChambeau has claimed his maiden major title at the US Open following a dominant display on the final day at Winged Foot.

Starting the fourth round two shots back from Matthew Wolff, the 27-year-old DeChambeau was the only player finish par - six shots clear at six-under.

Wolff, who also gunning for a maiden title, finished at even-par for the tournament after giving up his two-shot lead by the fourth hole. He finished with a five-over 75.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen was third at two-over, eight shots back from DeChambeau.

DeChambeau earns US$2.25m for his first major title.

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, holds up the winner's trophy after winning US Open Golf Championship. Photo / AP

While everyone else struggled with the long rough and tough greens, DeChambeau dominated with an eagle, two birdies and a bogey in his final round to shoot a 67. The next best round of the day was 70, while there were seven rounds in the 80s.

DeChambeau also held the lead in the final round at the PGA Championship last month before finishing in a share of fourth.

Earlier this year DeChambeau stunned golf fans after he returned from the Covid-19 lockdown period almost unrecognisable, having put on a whopping 9kg of muscle.

The man once known as the 'Mad Scientist' – who was a physics major before he became a professional golfer – has been rechristened by some fans as 'The Incredible Bulk' thanks to his stunning body transformation into a 110kg powerhouse, making him one of the biggest drivers on the PGA Tour.

Over the last year, DeChambeau has worked on adding more muscle and has put on a staggering 20kgs, which has had a big impact on his game.

"I've put on about 20lb [since the lockdown] and about 45lb in the last nine months," the 27-year-old said at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June.

"My ultimate goal is to get as strong as I can, applying some force and speed to the swing to see what it can handle."

DeChambeau is known for his scientific approach to golf and has in the past experimented with many tactics to improve his game, including a compass on course to calculate angles of shots, using irons with the same shaft length and putting side-saddle like a croquet player.

Bryson DeChambeau before and after quarantine pic.twitter.com/MizdvcGVhu — Andy Molitor (@AndyMSFW) June 13, 2020

DeChambeau averaged 336 yards from the tee in the final round at Winged Foot, 31 yards above the average.

He lived up to his word among skeptics who wondered if the smash factor would work at a major, especially one at Winged Foot where the keeping it in the short grass was tantamount.

DeChambeau pledged to keep hitting it as far as he could, even if that meant being in the rough. And it worked. He hit only three fairways Saturday, six Sunday, and 23 for the week.

Skepticism turned into admiration, with a healthy dose of disbelief.

"I don't really know what to say because that's just the complete opposite of what you think a U.S. Open champion does" Rory McIlroy said. "Look, he's found a way to do it. Whether that's good or bad for the game, I don't know, but it's just not the way I saw this golf course being played or this tournament being played."

