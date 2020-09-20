Phil Gifford's reflections on Ranfurly Shield rugby in a time of plague, and the most memorable after-match speech he's ever heard.

Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch deserved to be packed with a heaving, yelling crowd for

Some days are diamonds, and some days are even better

A star on the rise

When the squad expands, he'll surely be there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No pressure, but the game does hings on this kick

If you're a coach you would like him when he's angry

If every speech was like this you'd never want to miss an after-match function