As the Warriors season draws near a close, lock Jazz Tevaga has given an abrupt assessment of refereeing in the NRL.

The Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend with their loss to the Cronulla Sharks, ending what would have been a storybook run to the finals.

But in a season where there were so many obstacles to overcome for the Warriors, Tevaga said it wasn't something that stopped when the players ran out onto the field.

The Warriors have been on the wrong side of some poor calls this season, some of which proved costly in their run to the playoffs.

Tevaga was at the centre of one incident, where he was controversially sent to the sin bin in the Warriors loss to the Parramatta Eels two weeks ago in round 17. The Eels scored two tries in the 10 minutes he was off the park, and beat the Warriors 24-18.

After the Warriors' 16-12 loss to the Gold Coast Titans in round nine, interim head coach Todd Payten was officially informed that four decisions made against his side in the game were incorrect, including a disallowed try to loan prop Jack Hetherington.

Payten has been outspoken about the poor refereeing in the competition during the season, going as far as to say he's embarrassed for the sport as, even with plenty of technology at their disposal, there are still plenty of incorrect calls being made.

Jazz Tevaga has had a strong campaign at lock for the Warriors. Photo / Getty Images

Tevaga added his thoughts on the situation this week, and said it always felt like the referees were against the Warriors.

"It seems like it's always the case with us; to me, it seems like 13 v 14 always. Same old story, we've just got to get on with it," Tevaga said.

"There's nothing we can do. We can't change the past."

The Warriors will play their penultimate game of the 2020 season on Sunday against the Canberra Raiders, who are assured a spot in the playoffs but can still make a push for a spot in the top four.

But while the Warriors side who have been based in Australia since late May can now count down the days until they're able to return home to New Zealand, Tevaga was assured there would be no complacency in their remaining performances as they still had plenty to play for.

Jazz Tevaga in possession. photo / Photosport

"We have to play for each other still. You can lose careers over these kinds of games and not putting in the effort.

"I think everyone is going to be playing hard, especially for Tom Ale. He's well-deserving of his debut and I'm sure all the boys will be raring to go for that one."

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey, Adam Keighran, Peta Hiku, Hayze Perham, Kodi Nikorima, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Lachlan Burr, Karl Lawton, Isaiah Papali'i, Jack Murchie, Tohu Harris, Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Tom Ale, Josh Curran, Paul Turner, Gerard Beale (two to be omitted).