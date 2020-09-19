New Zealand UFC star Israel Adesanya has continued his war of words with his next opponent in the octagon, now accusing Paulo Costa of doping.

The two fighters have been feuding, mostly on social media, for more than two years but will finally face off in UFC 253 next weekend. Adesanya says his Brazilian rival will do anything to win in the sport.

"The dirtiest fighter in the sport? There's a few," Adesanya told Hot Ones.

"Even the guy I'm fighting next, I'm going to pop him before USADA does. He definitely has got some extra supplements south of the border he takes.

"He even came out to say he hasn't been tested! I just got tested last night. I don't understand the stress it does to cheat."

Adesanya's latest comments questioning Costa's drug-free status come on the heels of previous ones made last month when he welcomed any perceived advantage he could get from artificial substances.

"I think it's great for me, it's that aesthetic of it, I'm this skinny person, this little frail kid that everyone looks at," Adesanya said in a pre-fight media appearance.

"And he looks like the perfect antagonist, he's big, bulky and juiced up to the f**king gills."

Costa claimed in August that the US anti-doping agency (USADA) hadn't visited his home country, giving him an advantage in the fight.

Unfortunately to you RUNNERSANYA USADA never came to test me in Brasil 🇧🇷. 🤪

Fuck you re already dead men /skull 💀

KoB is coming to you https://t.co/SgIEn9qqAt — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 25, 2020

However, USADA's own website says Costa has been tested seven times this year. Perhaps the Brazilian simply wants to foster his reputation as a monster in the octagon, one that has served him well so far in his career.