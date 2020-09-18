New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox's 2020 US Open campaign has come to a disastrous end after a horror second round at the Winged Foot course.

The course, widely regarded as one of the toughest in the world, lived up to its reputation for Fox in particular as he posted a round score of 85 - a stunning 15 over par - to finish third to last overall and miss the cut.

Starting on the back nine, Fox was immediately in trouble, carding three double-bogies from his first five holes.

At seven-over after the opening nine holes, things only got worse for Fox in the second half of his round as he began with three bogeys and two double-bogeys before finishing at 15 over.

Fellow Kiwi Danny Lee was comparatively successful as he followed up an opening even par round yesterday with a five over offering overnight.

Lee sits in a tie for 41st on the leaderboard at the time of writing, safely inside the cut an nine shots off current tournament leader Patrick Reed who isat four under through 13 holes of his second round.

To illustrate just how difficult Winged Foot has played today, four players shot an 85 or worse while just two players were under par in the second round.

Meanwhile, Lydia Ko's opening round at the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour was suspended due to dangerous conditions, leaving her at even par after five holes.

The tournament had already been reduced to 54 holes due to concerns over air quality with wildfires continuing to ravage the Pacific Northwest of the US.