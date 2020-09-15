Those wanting to watch McLaughlin and Mo'unga, tyres and tries, and wingers and wheels, may need to sort a second screen for October 18.

New Zealand Rugby yesterday confirmed the Bledisloe Cup tests between the All Blacks and Wallabies will be in Wellington on Sunday, October 11 and a week later in Auckland with both games will kicking off at 3.30pm.

The second test avoids a conflict with the general election on October 17 but it has caused a scheduling issue for some sporting fans.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson made a concession to Newstalk ZB host and resident NZME petrolhead D'Arcy Waldegrave last night about the clash with Supercars' Bathurst 1000.

"Sorry mate. I didn't know that was on so I didn't take that into account and nor did the team," Robinson said on Newstalk ZB's Sportstalk. "It's probably a bit too late now, sorry," he joked.

Due to a Covid-19 restricted schedule, Bathurst will be the final event and possible series decider for the Supercars season.

Defending Supercars and Bathurst champion Scott McLaughlin currently leads the points standings with seven races remaining.

With the All Blacks-Wallabies clash finishing around 5.30pm, that will still leave plenty of time for viewers to see the conclusion of Bathurst, which usually ends between 7-7.30pm NZT. The race begins at 1.15pm.

Robinson said confirmation of the Bledisloe Cup dates meant there would be a change to the Mitre 10 Cup schedule for both Bledisloe Cup weekends, and NZR would be working with provincial unions regarding these changes.

On October 11 there are three scheduled games - North Harbour v Hawke's Bay in Albany and Tasman v Bay of Plenty in Nelson at 2.05pm followed by Northland v Southland in Whangarei at 4.35pm.

The next weekend Canterbury are set to host a shield challenge against Waikato, if they still have the Log o'wood, at 2.05pm. Otago and Counties Manukau play in Dunedin at the same time. While Wellington host North Harbour at 4.35pm.