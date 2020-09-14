Formula One bosses are looking into whether Lewis Hamilton broke their rules at the Tuscan Grand Prix yesterday by wearing a T-shirt highlighting police brutality.

The T-shirt read: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" - a black woman shot in her Kentucky home by police in March.

A spokesman for the FIA told the BBC the matter was "under active consideration".

It’s been 6 months since Breonna Taylor was murdered by policemen, in her own home. Still no justice has been served. We won’t stay silent. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/7zinVHiYcH — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 13, 2020

US Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka showed up for her first-round match at the tournament wearing a black mask with white lettering spelling out the name of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant at her apartment on March 13. The shooting has sparked months of protests in Louisville, Kentucky with calls for the officers to be charged in her death.

"I've been wanting to bring awareness to the fact there are people being killed on the street," Hamilton said after recording his 90th F1 victory.

"And someone was killed in her own house and they were in the wrong house and those guys are still walking free."

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said Hamilton had the full backing of the team.