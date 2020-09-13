Lydia Ko shot the best round of the day to record a red-hot top 10 finish to the ANA Inspiration major today.

Ko fired a six-under 66 to finish in sixth place, her best finish at a major since a share of third at the 2017 Evian Championship.

South Korea's Mirim Lee needed an eagle on the 18th to join overnight leaders Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson in a playoff - after all three finished at 15-under. Lee then birdied the 18th to win the playoff and capture her maiden major victory.

It was a remarkable victory for Lee after sitting two shots back on the 18th tee. Korda went into the 72nd hole needing a birdie for her maiden major title but a wayward drive on the short par five saw her layup for par. Henderson then made birdie to make it a three-way playoff. Both Korda and Henderson could only manage pars in the playoff hole while Lee putted a five-footer to clinch the title.

Ko began the day in 21st place but quickly moved up the leaderboard with two birdies on the front nine. She then finished strong with five more birdies and a bogey on the back nine to finish at 10-under for the tournament.