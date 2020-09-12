Naomi Osaka has pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat Victoria Azarenka in the US Open final.

The world No. 9 imploded in the first set but bounced back in remarkable fashion to win the decider 1-6 6-3 6-3 as Azarenka suffered a meltdown of her own in the final two sets.

The victory gives Osaka her third grand slam title and second US Open crown after she got the better of Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in 2018.

Silverware looked well out of Osaka's reach as she fell to water in the opening set, plagued by unforced errors and losing her serve completely.

Azarenka, searching for her first major trophy in seven years, was unstoppable off her own racquet as her first-serve percentage soared above 90 per cent. She gave Osaka nothing and the 22-year-old looked to be wilting under the weight of expectation.

It was a similar story to start the second set. Azarenka broke early and breezed to a 2-0 lead before Osaka settled and found her range. The Japanese star used her ground strokes more effectively to keep her 31-year-old opponent in baseline rallies as her confidence grew.

She broke for the first time in the match and levelled things up at 2-2, before breaking again to close out the set 6-2. Osaka punched out 16 winners, compared to just five unforced errors as she completely turned the tables.

Osaka maintained the rage in the third set, stretching out to a 4-1 lead before Azarenka broke back to bring things back on serve at 3-4 — bus Osaka broke straight back for 5-3 and served out the match.

MARIAH CAREY'S BIZARRE CAMEO

With no fans allowed, US Open organisers got creative with the pre-match entertainment.

A pre-recorded clip of Mariah Carey was played on the TV coverage to hype up the contest and it received a mixed reaction from the tennis world — with special mention reserved for the artist putting on a face mask towards the end of the video as she sung next to a car.

Tennis writer Nikhila Makker tweeted: "What the hell was that?"

Fellow journalist Carole Bouchard wrote: "Why is Mariah Carey singing in a car?

"Tacky doesn't even start to describe the end of this Carey intro."

Reporter Courtney Nguyen joked "does the winner get the Cadillac" while tennis commentator Nick McCarvel said: "I'm still confused as to what just happened."

TALE OF STARS COULDN'T BE MORE DIFFERENT

The final a match-up between one of the game's young stars, going from strength to strength, and a veteran whose career is rejuvenated after several years in the doldrums.

The 22-year-old Osaka, her profile rapidly rising due to a combination of powerful tennis and Black Lives Matter activism, says she's better prepared than when she stunned Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open final.

"I would say I feel like my mindset is much different this time around," Osaka said, following her three-set semi-final win over American Jennifer Brady.

"I feel like I've learned so much through the ups and downs, not even counting the finals, but just regular tour tournaments.

"I would say mentally I feel stronger. I feel fitter now. It's going to be interesting to see what happens."

Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, is wearing different masks honouring victims of racial injustice and police brutality throughout the tournament.

The 2019 Australian Open champion has donned face coverings bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile.

She will wear another for the Arthur Ashe showdown, which will take place without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I do think it's a very big motivating factor for me just to try to, like, get the names out to as many people as I can," Osaka said.

Azarenka, 31, is brimming with confidence after coming from a set down to stun her old rival Williams and book a third US Open final.

It will be her first appearance in the final of a major since Williams beat her in the decider of the US Open in 2013.

The Belarusian also suffered a heartbreaking loss to Williams in the 2012 US Open, when she served for the match at 5-3 in the third set only to lose 7-5.

Azarenka's two major titles came at the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and has endured a difficult few years. Injury plagued seasons in 2014 and 2015 came before her career was further disrupted by a custody battle over her son, born in December 2016.

Azarenka is back up to 27th in the rankings though, and is enjoying a fairytale run at the US Open after claiming last month's Western and Southern Open tune-up event in New York.

If she defeats Osaka then she will become only the fourth women — after Belgium's Kim Clijsters, Margaret Court and fellow Australian Evonne Goolagong — to win grand slam singles titles in the Open era after having children.

Azarenka says she is benefiting from a more Zen outlook on life and revelling in the fact that few commentators expected the unseeded player to mount a challenge.

"Mentally I'm in such a different place. I think seven years ago, after I won the Australian Open … it was kind of expected for me to be in the final," she said.

"I don't think that was the case this year. It feels more fun this year, more fulfilling, more pleasant for me."

Osaka and Azarenka have unfinished business after the Japanese star pulled out of the Western & Southern final due to a hamstring injury, handing the title to Azarenka.

"She's a very, very powerful player," Azarenka said of Osaka. "She's a great champion. She's won two already. Aren't we both looking for a third one?"