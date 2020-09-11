Follow all the action as North Harbour take on Canterbury in their Mitre 10 Cup opener.

This year's Mitre 10 Cup is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated and exciting seasons in a while.

Due to the worldwide pandemic forcing a delay to the international rugby calendar, All Blacks will be donning their provincial colours for the start of the season.

Leo Crowley, the new coach of last year's Premiership runners-up Wellington, said having four All Blacks at his disposal – Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara – provides a huge boost for his side, both on and off the field.

"It's definitely been a lift for the boys having four quality All Blacks join us," Crowley said. "Their experience and offering to help get the team ready in a short space of time, it has been a really good week with them for sure."

Canterbury coach Mark Brown didn't even pick perhaps the best No 10 in the country in Richie Mo'unga in the starting side for their first game – such is the level of depth available to Mitre 10 Cup sides this season.

"The position we took was we wanted to reward some of the key guys who performed well in the pre-season," Brown said. "Particularly those in influential positions like at halfback and 10. So we got some quality guys on the bench coming back."

Brown added that it was a luxury to have someone like Mo'unga on the bench: "Brett [Cameron]'s steered the team well and has just got a little bit of a better understanding of what we're trying to do this year."

Meanwhile, several former New Zealand rugby stars like former All Blacks captain Kieran Read, Liam Messam and Julian Savea also return to provincial action in what promises to be a competitive season across both the Premiership and Championship divisions.

And of course, it's the perfect platform for young up-and-coming players to prove their worth at the professional stage.