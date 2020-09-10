Lydia Ko has made a strong start at the second major of the year to stay within one-shot of the lead after the first round.

The Kiwi golfer sunk a birdie on her final hole, the par 5 ninth, to shoot a three-under par 69 to sit in a tie for fifth at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California.

Ko, who won the tournament in 2016, made a positive start to her day with an early eagle at the 11th.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ANA Inspiration. Photo / Getty

After dropping a shot on her seventh hole, she notched two more birdies to stay within touching distance of the four leaders tied at four-under, including world number two Danielle Kang.

An early start to the day saw Ko largely avoid the harsh heat at the Mission Hill Country Club, where temperatures can reach the 30s.

The second of the women's five golf majors, held near Palm Springs in California, usually takes place in April, but the Covid-19 pandemic has seen the event pushed back.

It is a time of year where heat waves ravage the state, and will add an extra wrinkle for players over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tim Wilkinson has fired a five-under par 66 in the first round of the PGA Tour's Safeway Open in California. He's currently tied for fourth, four shots off the lead.

On the European Tour's Portugal Masters, Ryan Fox is tied for ninth, six shots off the lead after carding a four-under 67.