Rugby writer Christopher Reive ranks the 14 teams in the Mitre 10 Cup ahead of the start of the season.

14. Southland

Forwards: Charles Alaimalo, Chris Apoua, Ethan de Groot, Tony Lamborn (c), Matthew James, Michael McKee, Niko Manaena, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Arese Poliko, Glenn Preston, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Craig Smith, Shaun Stodart, Raymond Tatafu, Flynn Thomas, Siate Tokolahi, Viliami Tosi, Talemaitoga Tuapati, Joe Walsh.

Backs: Logan Crowley, Greg Dyer, Scott Eade, Liam Howley, Josh Moorby, Amanaki Nicole, Ray Nu'u, Raniera Takarangi, Isaac Te Tamaki, Rory van Vugt.

While Jason Rutledge may be back in the squad (as injury cover), don't expect the success the 2009 team had to follow him. Long gone are the days of a Southland side who could not only win the Ranfurly Shield, but successfully defend it six times against some of the country's top provinces. On the plus side, their squad looks good enough to get a couple of wins this year which, for a team who struggled through a 27-game losing streak in recent times, would probably be a success.

13. Northland

Forwards: Paddy Atkins, Sam Caird, Josh Goodhue, Kane Jacobson, Tyler Kearns, Luatangi Li, Sam MacNamara, Temo Mayavananua, Jordan Olsen (c), Matt Polwart-Matich, Tom Robinson, Rob Rush, Aorangi Stokes, Coree Te Whata-Colley, Kalolo Tuiloma, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, Ross Wright.

Backs: Johnny Cooper, Wiseguy Faiane, Jack Goodhue, Scott Gregory, Dan Hawkins, Blake Hohaia, Jordan Hyland, Pisi Leilua, Harrison Levien, Jone Macilai-Tori, Sam Nock, Rene Ranger, Tamati Tua, Mathew Wright.

There are a lot of familiar faces in the Northland squad. They can rely on Josh Goodhue and Tom Robinson to provide them some go-forward in the middle, while Scott Gregory provides some pace at the back. While it might not be a title-winning season, they may trip up some sides along the way.

12. Manawatū

Manawatu's Nehe Milner-Skudder. Photo / Photosport

Forwards: Michael Alaalatoa, Michael Fitzgerald, Johnny Galloway, Tekamaka Howden, Tom Hughes, Brayden Iose, Tyler Laubscher, Paulo Leleisiuao, Sam Liebezeit, Siua Maile, Liam Mitchell, Teofilo Paulo, Tietie Tuimauga, Solomona Sakalia, Gene Syminton, Kyle Stewart, Sam Stewart, Ben Strang, Micaiah Torrance-Read.

Backs: Nigel Ah Wong, Adam Boult, Jamie Booth (c), Stewart Cruden, Ngani Laumape, Aaron Smith, James Tofa, Newton Tudreu, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Josiah Maraku, Te Rangatira Waitokia, Ben Werthmuller, Drew Wild, Bryn Wilson, Ben Wyness.

Manawatū have some things to work with, and Nehe Milner-Skudder should draw more eyes to the team. If Ngani Laumape is healthy and can play anywhere near his best, it will be a big help to a backline lacking in firepower. They do have one of the form props of Super Rugby Aotearoa in Michael Alaalatoa who will provide a lift in the front row, but they shape up as a middle of the table contender in the Championship.

11. Counties Manukau

Forwards: Suetena Asomua, Joseph Casey, Lyndon Dunshea, Leigh Hughes, Jonathan Kawau, Nepo Laulala, Potu Leavasa, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Donald Maka, Clinton Malolua, Matiaha Martin, Alamanda Motuga, Conan O'Donnell, Dalton Papalii, Kieran Read, Samuel Slade, Viliami Taulani, Zuriel Togiatama, Mickey Woolliams.

Backs: Pelefofoga Cowley, Sione Fifita, Penisoni Fineanganofo, Nikolai Foliaki, Latiume Fosita, Kalione Hala, Jarrod Halliday, Baden Kerr, Kirisi Kuridrani, Luteru Laulala, Orbyn Leger, Sione Molia, Tevita Nabura, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Jason Robertson, Cameron Roigard, Jonathan Taumateine.

The inclusion of former All Blacks captain Kieran Read will bring plenty of eyes to Counties Manukau matches this season, and they could see some impressive play from a team boasting speedsters Etene Nanai-Seturo and Tavita Nabura on the wings. Without an overwhelming amount of star power, the Steelers will struggle against some of the bigger teams but could find themselves towards the top end of the Championship division.

10. Otago

Forwards: Jonah Aoina, Henry Bell, George Bower, Liam Coltman, Josh Dickson, Charles Elton, Samuel Fischli, Josh Hill, Josh Hohneck, Ricky Jackson, Grayson Knapp, Christian Leo-Willie, Jamie Mackintosh, Tavake (Nasi) Manu, Slade McDowall, Sione Misiloi, Dylan Nel, Jack Regan, Hisa Sasagi, Will Tucker, Sean Withy.

Backs: James Arscott, Harrison Boyle, Michael Collins (c), Levi Emery, Kayne Hammington, Taylor Haugh, Josh Ioane, Vilimoni Koroi, Giovanni Leituala, Aleki Morris-Lome, Jona Nareki, Mitchell Scott, Josh Timu, Patelesio Tomkinson, Freedom Vahaakolo, Matt Whaanga.

Otago could be somewhat of a surprise package this season, with a strong, speedy backline and a formidable forward pack - their biggest strength may just be their front row. While they don't have the already emerged talent of a Hawke's Bay or Taranaki, there's potential in the Otago lineup and they could very well be in the promotion conversation come the home stretch of the campaign.

9. North Harbour

North Harbour's Dillon Hunt. Photo / Photosport

Forwards: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Xavier Cowley-Tuioti, Tate Evans, Dillon Hunt (c), Lotu Inisi, Sione Mafileo, Nic Mayhew, Teague McElroy, Tamarau McGahan, Jacob Pierce, Ethan Roots, Jimmy Roots, Mitchell Ryan, Tim Sail, Murphy Taramai, Luteru Tolai, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Zane Turner.

Backs: Tomas Aoake, Kade Banks, Walter Fifita, Bryn Gatland, Lewis Gjaltema, Bryn Hall, Jack Heighton, Fine Inisi, James Little, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Brad McNaughten, Jared Page, Shaun Stevenson, Asaeli Tikoirotuma.

There's some talent in the Harbour squad but when you compare it to the rest of the Premiership division, Harbour are going to have their work cut out for them to stay out of the relegation battle. They're going to need the likes of Shaun Stevenson, Bryn Gatland and Dillon Hunt to play to their potential and then some, and make sure they pick off the Championship teams when they get the chance.

8. Taranaki

Forwards: Scott Barrett, Ben May, Lachlan Boshier, Kaylum Boshier, Donald Brighouse, Mitch Brown (c), Johnny Faletagoa'i, Tom Florence, Chris Gawler, Jack Jordan, Fin Hoeata, Josh Lord, Mills Sanerivi, Reuben O'Neill, Jared Proffit, Ricky Riccitelli, Bradley Slater, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa'i.

Backs: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Lukas Halls, Warwick Lahmert, Jacob Kneepkens, Lisati Milo-Harris, Kini Naholo, Brayton Northcott-Hill, Kylem O'Donnell, Lewis Ormond, Stephen Perofeta, Jayson Potroz, Codey Rei, Sean Wainui, Daniel Waite, Teihorangi Walden.

There's a lot to like with this Taranaki squad and they should be challenging for promotion come the end of the season. With the likes of Lachlan Boshier, Mitchell Brown and Pita Gus Sowakula in the pack, they're going to be contesting every breakdown to try secure extra possession. But while that will be a key area for them, whether the backline can capitalise could decide their season. They should be good enough to make a run back into the Premiership.

7. Hawke's Bay

Forwards: Joe Apikotoa, Geoff Cridge, Jacob Devery, Ash Dixon (c), Bryn Evans, Gareth Evans, Devan Flanders, Solomone Funaki, Joel Hintz, Josh Kaifa, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Jason Long, Iakopo Mapu, Elijah Martin, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Brendon O'Connor, Tom Parsons, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Sona Taumalolo, Will Tremain, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Namatahi Waa, Isaia Walker-Leawere.

Backs: Kurt Baker, Mason Emerson, Folau Fakatava, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Jonah Lowe, Caleb Makene, Lincoln McClutchie, Connor McLeod, Sam McNicol, Ollie Sapsford, Danny Toala, Lolagi Visinia, Sebastian Visinia, Brad Weber.

If there's one thing you can expect from Hawke's Bay, it's that they're going to score plenty of tries from lineout drives. It's somewhat of a specialty for hooker Ash Dixon, which he has done time after time in the black and white hoops of the Magpies. With a powerful pack including Dixon, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, and Gareth Evans, there's no doubt the Magpies will muscle up. The big question (for the second year in a row) is where the offence is going to come from outside of set pieces.

6. Waikato

Waikato's Luke Jacobson. Photo / Photosport

Forwards: Hamilton Burr, Rob Cobb, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Luke Jacobson (c), Mitch Jacobson, Ayden Johnstone, Sefo Kautai, Sekope Lopeti-Moli, Liam Messam, Steven Misa, Ollie Norris, Simon Parker, Samisoni Taukei'aho, James Thompson, Adam Thomson.

Backs: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Matty Lansdown, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Patrick Osborne, Cortez Ratima, Rivez Reihana, Xavier Roe, Louis Rogers, Fletcher Smith, Bailyn Sullivan, Valynce Te Whare, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling.

Waikato comes into the season with a strong pack of young and veteran talent featuring Luke Jacobson, Liam Messam and Samisoni Taukei'aho. There's some quality in the backline which will bring some youthful exuberance but outside of Patrick Osborne, Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown, there's some inexperience which will be tested. Overall, it's a solid squad and they'll push most teams in the competition.

5. Auckland

Forwards: Jarred Adams, Leni Apisai, Adrian Choat, Hamish Dalzell, Marco Fepulea'i, Blake Gibson, Liam Hallam-Eames, Alex Hodgman, Akira Ioane, Niko Jones, James Lay, Fatogia Paea, Waimana Reidlinger-Kapa, Marcel Renata, Joe Royal, Scott Scrafton, Mike Sosene, Hoskins Sotutu, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sione Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Soane Vikena, Jack Whetton.

Backs: Caleb Clarke, Joel Cobb, TJ Faiane (c), Inga Finau, Taufa Funaki, Simon Hickey, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Tumua Manu, Harry Plummer, Salesi Rayasi, Jonathan Ruru, Zarn Sullivan, Tanielu Tele'a, Jordan Trainor, Danny Tusitala.

Can they win the Premiership? Absolutely, but they're not helped by their best players being named in the All Blacks squad. Patrick Tuipulotu, Akira Ioane, Rieko Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu, Alex Hodgman, Caleb Clarke and Ofa Tuungafasi will all miss time with All Blacks duty leaving big gaps to fill. They might not have the same calibre of players to replace them, but they have some very strong options. They'll definitely be competitive and will fight for a playoff spot.

4. Bay of Plenty

Forwards: Hugh Blake, Sam Cane, Aaron Carroll, Sam Dickson, Kurt Eklund, Ross Geldenhuys, Nathan Harris, Haereiti Hetet, Joe Johnston, Zane Kapeli, Mitchell Karpik, Joradn Lay, Kane Le'aupepe, Tevita Mafileo, Keepa Mewett, Aidan Ross (c), Nic Souchon, Jeff Thwaites, Joe Tupe, Stan van den Hoven, Nathan Vella.

Backs: Otere Black, Luke Campbell, Leroy Carter, Scott Curry, Cole Forbes, Fa'asiu Fuatai, Dan Hollinshead, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Emoni Narawa, Mathew Skipwith-Garland, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Chase Tiatia, Kaleb Trask, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.

Congratulations to Bay of Plenty, who take out the title of sleeper team of the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup. Boasting what looks like it will be the fastest attack in the competition, the Steamers get a lift from incoming All Blacks Sevens stars Scott Curry and Sam Dickson, who join sevens teammates Regan Ware and Joe Webber in the Steamers' system this year. They have a strong, physical pack, and the addition of Otere Black at first five-eighth only adds to an already strong lineup who could surprise a lot of people in 2020.

3. Tasman

Tasman players celebrate winning the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final last year. Photo / Photosport

Forwards: Alex Ainley, Te Ahiwaru Cirikdaveta, Ryan Coxon, Shannon Frizell, Taina Fox-Matamua, Sione Havili, Tyrel Lomax, Quentin MacDonald, Andrew Makalio, Sam Matenga, Sam Moli, Mahroni Ngakuru, Jacob Norris, Hugh Renton, Isaac Salmon, Anton Segner, Quinten Strange, Isieli Tuungafasi.

Backs: Finlay Christie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Tima Fainga'anuku, Keiron Fonotia, David Havili (c), Mitch Hunt, Will Jordan, Alex Nankivell, Tim O'Malley, Fetuli Paea, Dwayne Polataivao, Sevu Reece, Jamie Spowart, Mark Telea.

Looking at the squad on paper, Tasman are just as good – if not better – than the top two seeds. However, with some key players out with injury and others only available for the opening two rounds before moving on to All Blacks duties, the Mako begin as the third seed. The addition of Mark Telea brings plenty of strike power onto the wing, while utility back Leicester Fainga'anuku has recently emerged as a player to watch in the years ahead. Add their depth in the pack and they look poised for a successful year.

2. Canterbury

Canterbury's Luke Romano. Photo / Photosport

Forwards: Harry Allan, Finlay Brewis, Brodie McAlister, Tom Christie, Sam Darry, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Oli Jager, Shilo Klein, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Scott Mellow, Joe Moody, Fletcher Newell, Reed Prinsep, Luke Romano, Tom Sanders, Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock, Tamaiti Williams.

Backs: George Bridge, Fergus Burke, Brett Cameron, Luke Donaldson, Mitchell Drummond, Ere Enari, Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Manasa Mataele, Josh McKay, Dallas McLeod, Richie Mo'unga, Andrew Knewstubb, Rameka Poihipi, Isaiah Punivai, Ngane Punivai.

Canterbury shape up as one of the teams to beat once more. Having seven current All Blacks in the squad will sure help the cause in the opening couple of rounds, but even after the All Blacks are made unavailable, Canterbury are going to be a very good team. There is a lot of talent in this squad in every position and it would be a surprise if they were not contesting the final at the end of the season.

1. Wellington

Wellington's Du'Plessis Kirifi. Photo / Photosport

Forwards: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Fraser Armstrong, Asafo Aumua, Ben Aumua-Peseta, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, James Blackwell, Dane Coles, Caleb Delaney, Alex Fidow, Vaea Fifita, Mateaki Kafatolu, Du'Plessis Kirifi (c), Xavier Numia, James O'Reilly, Taine Plumtree, Morgan Poi, James Poloniati, Ardie Savea, Josiah Tavita-Metcalfe, Tyrone Thompson, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa.

Backs: Vince Aso, Connor Collins, Connor Garden-Bachop, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Wes Goosen, Callum Harkin, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Ruben Love, Aidan Morgan, Pepesana Patafilo, TJ Perenara, Billy Proctor, Trent Renata, Julian Savea, Peter Umaga-Jensen.

The Lions run deep. In every position, there are multiple players who can significantly contribute. There's very little to separate the top three seeds, but with a lot of the Wellington squad having been together as part of the Hurricanes' Super Rugby system, you'd expect them to have some fluidity about their play from the outset and thus edging out the top spot. Their only concern is the fact their top two hookers were both named in the All Blacks squad. However, led by the likes of Du'Plessis Kirifi, Vaea Fifita and Julian Savea, Wellington are well set up to challenge for the title this season.