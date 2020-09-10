This year's Mitre 10 Cup is shaping up to be one of the most highly-anticipated and exciting seasons in a while.

Due to the worldwide pandemic forcing a delay to the international rugby calendar, All Blacks will be donning their provincial colours for the start of the season.

Leo Crowley, the new coach of last year's Premiership runners-up Wellington, said having four All Blacks at his disposal – Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara – provides a huge boost for his side, both on and off the field.

"It's definitely been a lift for the boys having four quality All Blacks join us," Crowley said. "Their experience and offering to help get the team ready in a short space of time, it has been a really good week with them for sure."

Advertisement

Canterbury coach Mark Brown didn't even pick perhaps the best No 10 in the country in Richie Mo'unga in the starting side for their first game – such is the level of depth available to Mitre 10 Cup sides this season.

"The position we took was we wanted to reward some of the key guys who performed well in the pre-season," Brown said. "Particularly those in influential positions like at halfback and 10. So we got some quality guys on the bench coming back."

Brown added that it was a luxury to have someone like Mo'unga on the bench: "Brett [Cameron]'s steered the team well and has just got a little bit of a better understanding of what we're trying to do this year."

Meanwhile, several former New Zealand rugby stars like former All Blacks captain Kieran Read, Liam Messam and Julian Savea also return to provincial action in what promises to be a competitive season across both the Premiership and Championship divisions.

And of course, it's the perfect platform for young up-and-coming players to prove their worth at the professional stage.

Here's all you need to know about the Mitre 10 Cup, which kicks off this week.

READ MORE: Mitre 10 Cup power rankings



First round fixtures

Mitchell Dunshea of Canterbury is tackled by Karl Tuinukuafe of North Harbour during last year's Mitre 10 Cup clash. Photo / Photosport

Friday September 11

Advertisement

7.05pm: North Harbour v Canterbury - North Harbour Stadium, North Harbour

Saturday September 12

2.05pm: Waikato v Wellington - FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

4.35pm: Otago v Auckland - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

7.05pm: Counties Manukau v Tasman - Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe

Sunday September 13

Advertisement

2.05pm: Northland v Manawatū - Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

2.05pm: Taranaki v Bay of Plenty - TET Stadium & Events Centre, Inglewood

4.35pm: Southland v Hawke's Bay - Rugby Park, Invercargill

Full Mitre 10 Cup draw



How to follow the action

NZ Herald and Gold AM will have live coverage and radio commentary of every match this season. Sky Sport will broadcast every match live, with every game also available for live streaming on Sky Sport Now. Prime will have selected games every week live and free-to-air, including Counties Manukau v Tasman (7.05pm Saturday) and Northland v Manawatū (2pm Sunday) in the first round.

Premiership teams

Auckland

Auckland's Akira Ioane and coach Alama Ieremia. Photo / Photosport

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Jarred Adams, Leni Apisai, Adrian Choat, Hamish Dalzell, Marco Fepulea'i, Blake Gibson, Liam Hallam-Eames, Alex Hodgman, Akira Ioane, Niko Jones, James Lay, Fatogia Paea, Waimana Reidlinger-Kapa, Marcel Renata, Joe Royal, Scott Scrafton, Mike Sosene, Hoskins Sotutu, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sione Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Soane Vikena, Jack Whetton.

Backs: Caleb Clarke, Joel Cobb, TJ Faiane (c), Inga Finau, Taufa Funaki, Simon Hickey, Rieko Ioane, AJ Lam, Tumua Manu, Harry Plummer, Salesi Rayasi, Jonathan Ruru, Zarn Sullivan, Tanielu Tele'a, Jordan Trainor, Danny Tusitala.

Coach: Alama Ieremia

TAB odds: $4.50

Last year: Fourth

Bay of Plenty

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Hugh Blake, Sam Cane, Aaron Carroll, Sam Dickson, Kurt Eklund, Ross Geldenhuys, Nathan Harris, Haereiti Hetet, Joe Johnston, Zane Kapeli, Mitchell Karpik, Joradn Lay, Kane Le'aupepe, Tevita Mafileo, Keepa Mewett, Aidan Ross (c), Nic Souchon, Jeff Thwaites, Joe Tupe, Stan van den Hoven, Nathan Vella.

Backs: Otere Black, Luke Campbell, Leroy Carter, Scott Curry, Cole Forbes, Fa'asiu Fuatai, Dan Hollinshead, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Emoni Narawa, Mathew Skipwith-Garland, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Chase Tiatia, Kaleb Trask, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.

Coach: Clayton McMillan

TAB odds: $15

Last year: Won Championship (promoted)

Canterbury

Canterbury players celebrate. Photo / Photosport

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Harry Allan, Finlay Brewis, Brodie McAlister, Tom Christie, Sam Darry, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Oli Jager, Shilo Klein, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Scott Mellow, Joe Moody, Fletcher Newell, Reed Prinsep, Luke Romano, Tom Sanders, Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock, Tamaiti Williams.

Backs: George Bridge, Fergus Burke, Brett Cameron, Luke Donaldson, Mitchell Drummond, Ere Enari, Braydon Ennor, Chay Fihaki, Manasa Mataele, Josh McKay, Dallas McLeod, Richie Mo'unga, Andrew Knewstubb, Rameka Poihipi, Isaiah Punivai, Ngane Punivai.

Coach: Reuben Thorne, Mark Brown (co-coaches)

TAB odds: $4

Last year: Third

North Harbour

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Xavier Cowley-Tuioti, Tate Evans, Dillon Hunt (c), Lotu Inisi, Sione Mafileo, Nic Mayhew, Teague McElroy, Tamarau McGahan, Jacob Pierce, Ethan Roots, Jimmy Roots, Mitchell Ryan, Tim Sail, Murphy Taramai, Luteru Tolai, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Zane Turner.

Backs: Tomas Aoake, Kade Banks, Walter Fifita, Bryn Gatland, Lewis Gjaltema, Bryn Hall, Jack Heighton, Fine Inisi, James Little, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Brad McNaughten, Jared Page, Shaun Stevenson, Asaeli Tikoirotuma.

Coach: Kieran Keane

TAB odds: $13

Last year: Fifth

Tasman

Tasman players celebrate winning the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final last year. Photo / Photosport

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Alex Ainley, Te Ahiwaru Cirikdaveta, Ryan Coxon, Shannon Frizell, Taina Fox-Matamua, Sione Havili, Tyrel Lomax, Quentin MacDonald, Andrew Makalio, Sam Matenga, Sam Moli, Mahroni Ngakuru, Jacob Norris, Hugh Renton, Isaac Salmon, Anton Segner, Quinten Strange, Isieli Tuungafasi.

Backs: Finlay Christie, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Tima Fainga'anuku, Keiron Fonotia, David Havili (c), Mitch Hunt, Will Jordan, Alex Nankivell, Tim O'Malley, Fetuli Paea, Dwayne Polataivao, Sevu Reece, Jamie Spowart, Mark Telea.

Coach: Andrew Goodman, Clarke Dermody (co-coaches)

TAB odds: $2.88

Last year: Winners

Waikato

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Hamilton Burr, Rob Cobb, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Luke Jacobson (c), Mitch Jacobson, Ayden Johnstone, Sefo Kautai, Sekope Lopeti-Moli, Liam Messam, Steven Misa, Ollie Norris, Simon Parker, Samisoni Taukei'aho, James Thompson, Adam Thomson.

Backs: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Matty Lansdown, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Patrick Osborne, Cortez Ratima, Rivez Reihana, Xavier Roe, Louis Rogers, Fletcher Smith, Bailyn Sullivan, Valynce Te Whare, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling.

Coach: Andrew Strawbridge

TAB odds: $12

Last year: Sixth

Wellington

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Fraser Armstrong, Asafo Aumua, Ben Aumua-Peseta, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, James Blackwell, Dane Coles, Caleb Delaney, Alex Fidow, Vaea Fifita, Mateaki Kafatolu, Du'Plessis Kirifi (c), Xavier Numia, James O'Reilly, Taine Plumtree, Morgan Poi, James Poloniati, Ardie Savea, Josiah Tavita-Metcalfe, Tyrone Thompson, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa.

Backs: Vince Aso, Connor Collins, Connor Garden-Bachop, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Wes Goosen, Callum Harkin, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Ruben Love, Aidan Morgan, Pepesana Patafilo, TJ Perenara, Billy Proctor, Trent Renata, Julian Savea, Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Coach: Leo Crowley

TAB odds: $6.50

Last year: Runners-up

Championship teams

Counties Manuaku

Counties Manukau players during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Suetena Asomua, Joseph Casey, Lyndon Dunshea, Leigh Hughes, Jonathan Kawau, Nepo Laulala, Potu Leavasa, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Donald Maka, Clinton Malolua, Matiaha Martin, Alamanda Motuga, Conan O'Donnell, Dalton Papalii, Kieran Read, Samuel Slade, Viliami Taulani, Zuriel Togiatama, Mickey Woolliams.

Backs: Pelefofoga Cowley, Sione Fifita, Penisoni Fineanganofo, Nikolai Foliaki, Latiume Fosita, Kalione Hala, Jarrod Halliday, Baden Kerr, Kirisi Kuridrani, Luteru Laulala, Orbyn Leger, Sione Molia, Tevita Nabura, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Jason Robertson, Cameron Roigard, Jonathan Taumateine.

Coach: Tai Lavea (first season)

TAB odds: $5

Last year: Last in Premiership (relegated)

Hawke's Bay

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Joe Apikotoa, Geoff Cridge, Jacob Devery, Ash Dixon (c), Bryn Evans, Gareth Evans, Devan Flanders, Solomone Funaki, Joel Hintz, Josh Kaifa, Kianu Kereru-Symes, Jason Long, Iakopo Mapu, Elijah Martin, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, Brendon O'Connor, Tom Parsons, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Sona Taumalolo, Will Tremain, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Namatahi Waa, Isaia Walker-Leawere.

Backs: Kurt Baker, Mason Emerson, Folau Fakatava, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Jonah Lowe, Caleb Makene, Lincoln McClutchie, Connor McLeod, Sam McNicol, Ollie Sapsford, Danny Toala, Lolagi Visinia, Sebastian Visinia, Brad Weber.

Coach: Mark Ozich (third season)

TAB odds: $3.10

Last year: Runners-up

Manawatū

Manawatu players celebrate. Photo / Photosport

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Michael Alaalatoa, Michael Fitzgerald, Johnny Galloway, Tekamaka Howden, Tom Hughes, Brayden Iose, Tyler Laubscher, Paulo Leleisiuao, Sam Liebezeit, Siua Maile, Liam Mitchell, Teofilo Paulo, Tietie Tuimauga, Solomona Sakalia, Gene Syminton, Kyle Stewart, Sam Stewart, Ben Strang, Micaiah Torrance-Read.

Backs: Nigel Ah Wong, Adam Boult, Jamie Booth (c), Stewart Cruden, Ngani Laumape, Aaron Smith, James Tofa, Newton Tudreu, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Josiah Maraku, Te Rangatira Waitokia, Ben Werthmuller, Drew Wild, Bryn Wilson, Ben Wyness.

Coach: Peter Russell (second season)

TAB odds: $10

Last year: Fourth

Northland

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Paddy Atkins, Sam Caird, Josh Goodhue, Kane Jacobson, Tyler Kearns, Luatangi Li, Sam MacNamara, Temo Mayavananua, Jordan Olsen (c), Matt Polwart-Matich, Tom Robinson, Rob Rush, Aorangi Stokes, Coree Te Whata-Colley, Kalolo Tuiloma, Saimoni Uluinakauvadra, Ross Wright.

Backs: Johnny Cooper, Wiseguy Faiane, Jack Goodhue, Scott Gregory, Dan Hawkins, Blake Hohaia, Jordan Hyland, Pisi Leilua, Harrison Levien, Jone Macilai-Tori, Sam Nock, Rene Ranger, Tamati Tua, Mathew Wright.

Coach: George Konia

TAB odds: $15

Last year: Sixth

Otago

Josh Ioane of Otago in action during a Mitre 10 Cup clash last year. Photo / Photosport

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Jonah Aoina, Henry Bell, George Bower, Liam Coltman, Josh Dickson, Charles Elton, Samuel Fischli, Josh Hill, Josh Hohneck, Ricky Jackson, Grayson Knapp, Christian Leo-Willie, Jamie Mackintosh, Tavake (Nasi) Manu, Slade McDowall, Sione Misiloi, Dylan Nel, Jack Regan, Hisa Sasagi, Will Tucker, Sean Withy.

Backs: James Arscott, Harrison Boyle, Michael Collins (c), Levi Emery, Kayne Hammington, Taylor Haugh, Josh Ioane, Vilimoni Koroi, Giovanni Leituala, Aleki Morris-Lome, Jona Nareki, Mitchell Scott, Josh Timu, Patelesio Tomkinson, Freedom Vahaakolo, Matt Whaanga.

Coach: Tom Donnelly (first season)

TAB odds: $4.33

Last year: Third

Southland

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Charles Alaimalo, Chris Apoua, Ethan de Groot, Tony Lamborn (c), Matthew James, Michael McKee, Niko Manaena, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Arese Poliko, Glenn Preston, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Craig Smith, Shaun Stodart, Raymond Tatafu, Flynn Thomas, Siate Tokolahi, Viliami Tosi, Talemaitoga Tuapati, Joe Walsh.

Backs: Logan Crowley, Greg Dyer, Scott Eade, Liam Howley, Josh Moorby, Amanaki Nicole, Ray Nu'u, Raniera Takarangi, Isaac Te Tamaki, Rory van Vugt.

Coach: Dale MacLeod (first season)

TAB odds: $101

Last year: Last

Taranaki

Squad:

Advertisement

Forwards: Scott Barrett, Ben May, Lachlan Boshier, Kaylum Boshier, Donald Brighouse, Mitch Brown (c), Johnny Faletagoa'i, Tom Florence, Chris Gawler, Jack Jordan, Fin Hoeata, Josh Lord, Mills Sanerivi, Reuben O'Neill, Jared Proffit, Ricky Riccitelli, Bradley Slater, Pita Gus Sowakula, Tupou Vaa'i.

Backs: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Lukas Halls, Warwick Lahmert, Jacob Kneepkens, Lisati Milo-Harris, Kini Naholo, Brayton Northcott-Hill, Kylem O'Donnell, Lewis Ormond, Stephen Perofeta, Jayson Potroz, Codey Rei, Sean Wainui, Daniel Waite, Teihorangi Walden.

Coach: Willie Rickards (third season)

TAB odds: $4

Last year: Fifth