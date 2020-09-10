It is not often a team gets to mix and mingle for two weeks prior to an international series away from home, so the White Ferns plan to make the most of it.

The New Zealand women's side has arrived in Brisbane ahead of their six-match series with Australia, that will feature three Twenty20 clashes and a three-match ODI Rose Bowl series. It is the series' first installment since 2016, and first across the ditch in seven years.

The players face two weeks of isolation in Brisbane but will be able to train. Skipper Sophie Devine says it presents a unique opportunity.

"A massive silver lining to this trip is not often do we get to go away on an overseas tour and have two weeks prep leading into our first game. Often it's a week max.

"We're really excited to spend time as a wider group, not often you get 17 players there.

"We're in a very fortunate position and we've got a lot of thanks to give to New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia for forging ahead with this tour."

The particularly large group of 17 players is highlighted by the return of former captain Amy Satterthwaite, after giving birth to her first child.

Amy Satterthwaite will make her return for the White Ferns against Australia. Photo / Photosport

On the Ferns' trek on and off the plane, they were decked out in face masks while abiding by social distancing measures. Devine has no qualms with the "unusual" situation.

"All the girls are obviously really excited to be able to get back onto the park and this is just part of it – going through a pretty empty airport, face masks, social distanced. If that's what's required to get onto the park then we're happy to do that," she says.

They go over with a goal at the front of their minds. Normality can be clouded when a pandemic is dominating daily life for everyone, but the team are focused on the Rose Bowl – a piece of silverware they have not laid fingers on since 1999.

The White Ferns have plenty of time together before their first match of the Rose Bowl series. Photo / Photosport

"That's going to be massive motivation for us to go over there and pinch that Rose Bowl back, and have it on this side," Devine says.

The series begins on September 26th with the first T20 at Allan Border field.