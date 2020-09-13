The idea someone or something can gain from the treacherous Covid-19 pandemic seems unlikely.

But for golf, that is a reality. Both private and public clubs have experienced an uptick in participation levels recently, helping the industry keep its head above water during one of the country's most devastating financial struggles.

The pandemic was quick to cull virtually all sport in New Zealand, and globally. Organisations were tasked to cut expenses and save as much as possible, while seeking out exemptions.

New Zealand Golf chief executive Dean Murphy says the sport also felt the monetary brunt of the virus, but they have been able to survive.

"Our golf clubs have had lots of challenges to navigate and work their way through.

"Pleasingly most have done that pretty well actually and come out the other side so far looking pretty good."

Golfers social distancing at Auckland's Maungakiekie Golf Course. Photo / Photosport

Clubs reopened following the initial lockdown in late April, with alert Level 3 permitting people to flock back to their favourite greens and fairways, albeit with strict regulations. But It is not just the typical Sunday golfers returning for a relaxing round, others are joining up too.

"Participation numbers are growing really strongly and also club membership numbers are growing really strongly as well which is great news," Murphy says.

Advertisement

"Right now club memberships are five per cent higher than they were the same time last year. That's against a worldwide trend of 1-2 per cent decline each year, so a significant upswing there. Even the amount of golf that's been played is significantly up - last month 24 per cent higher than the same month a year before and that's even including the Auckland lockdown period."

Lockdown played into the sport's favour from a social perspective. Golf boasts a luxury unlike sports such as rugby or league. It is nearly impossible for players competing in the oval ball codes to avoid touching each other while abiding by protocols.

Golf however can easily be played by a single person maintaining their distance. That helped generate a form of revenue that other codes craved while keeping the locks on their doors.

Titirangi Golf Club in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Murphy believes during lockdown people were forced to reassess their priorities and budget more, which in turn has seen golf maintain a strong level of participation.

"Numbers are helped by people not travelling. A lot of people and a lot of golfers would normally be travelling around the world and doing all sorts of things. They're at home enjoying golf and other recreational activities," Murphy adds.

"I think the shift in workforce is going to be interesting to look at over the next couple of years and the amount of people working remotely, working at home and working different hours, which gives them a lot more time and flexibility to recreate in different ways and I believe golf could be a benefactor there."

Murphy says his organisation noticed popularity for the sport spiking last year, and based on the current trend, believe that will continue into the near future. But he was quick to say the pandemic hadn't been a saviour for clubs.

"I think that's probably a stretch just now.

Advertisement

"Coming out the other side and things being really positive... is really helpful."