Skipping his first planned outing in Sydney this morning should be seen as a positive sign for exceptional Kiwi galloper Catalyst.

Because trainer Clayton Chipperfield says the four-year-old doesn't need to turn up at today's Randwick trials because he is ready to race.

Catalyst, winner of last season's 2000 Guineas and potentially the most exciting thoroughbred in New Zealand, was originally going to trial over 1050 this morning, where he could have ended up in the same heat as outstanding Matamata mare Probabeel.

But after superstar jockey Glen Boss gave Catalyst a huge wrap on Saturday morning he will now head straight into the A$500,000 The Shorts at Randwick on Saturday week without a public outing.

"We thought about the trial but Bossy rode him on Saturday morning and said he was very clean-winded for a sprinter," says Chipperfield, who has remained home in Te Awamutu because of quarantine restrictions.

"With The Shorts being 1100m he will need to be sharp so we are happy to go in fresh after the way he trialed at Taupo recently."Boss will ride Catalyst in The Shorts where a win would enormously embellish his case for a slot in the A$15 million Everest on October 19.

Four of the 12 slots in the Everest are gone but the Australian sprinting ranks lack the scary depth of some previous years, particularly among the older horses.

That is why three-year-olds will be on many slot holders shopping list, with the star-studded Run To The Roses over 1200m at Rosehill this Saturday certain to be a race of interest and almost something of a mini-Everest slot trial.

But what all that means for Catalyst is if, and it is a huge if, he can win The Shorts there could still be seven or eight Everest slots yet to be filled, albeit some of them won't actually be available because of vested interests.

"We have to win or go good in a race like The Shorts to be a contender but yes, as this early stage we are still keen on an Everest slot," says Chipperfield.

"But the first aim is The Shorts and how he goes there will determine much of the rest his spring."

If The Shorts suggest Catalyst, wearing the hood to keep him on his toes, isn't sharp enough to run with Australia's best sprinters then he will change tack and head toward the A$7.5 million Golden Eagle on October 31.

Catalyst could be joined by his new quasi stablemate The Bostonian in The Shorts although that won't be decided until after a track gallop this Thursday.

Both horses are being looked after by staff of Cambridge trainer Tony Pike, who like Chipperfield can't get into Australia to be more hands on.

"We have got three boxes at Rosehill now with Bostonian, Catalyst and River Red, who we have sent over there too," says Pike.

"Bostonian has settled in a lot better now we have got own set up and we will give him a gallop Thursday that tells us whether he goes to The Shorts or waits another week or two," says Pike.

Meanwhile, Pike has confirmed last season's 1000 Guineas winner Loire will take on Avantage fresh up in the $200,000 Tarzino Trophy at Hastings on Saturday week.

"We think fresh up is the best way to tackle the 1400m but to be honest it is really hard to see any of them beating Avantage in the first leg (of the Triple Crown)," says Pike.

"But some of them might start catching up more in the 1600m and 2040m races later."

Pike also has high-class three-year-old Not An Option ready to trial in two weeks as he starts a campaign likely to be aimed at the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton on November 7.