For all the gripes and grumbles, the absence of spectators and coronavirus complications, the North against South fixture should produce a compelling spectacle. With the best talent in New Zealand on display, how could it not?

Blending teams inside one week presents many challenges. Yet in the age of intensely analysed professionalism, the flipside means less structured confines; keeping things simple, throwing off the shackles to play what's in front of you and working in the odd trick move.

Even the officials should be on board with disruptive whistle hopefully kept in check.

Despite the short preparation window there is more than enough established combinations, inherent skill and personal pride in both teams to expect a free-flowing contest that will deliver plenty of head-turning moments.

The selection criteria which bizarrely split the Barrett brothers along provincial lines and forced others to bite their tongues in public muddies the waters of a genuine interisland rivalry. But the positional duals alone garner ample intrigue that will draw global attention this evening.

How will Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie's dual playmaker pairing fare? Can 20-year-old Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa'i bolt into the All Blacks?

How will Beauden Barrett link up with Damian McKenzie? Photo / Photosport

Which midfield has the edge? How much will Jordie Barrett add to the South's Crusaders backline?

"In terms of a spectacle I'm not going to be playing force back with Damian the whole game - put it that way," Barrett said in confirming the attacking intent.

Ten weeks of Super Rugby Aotearoa derbies left fans craving more. This match, if it delivers on the hype, should be of similar quality.

While buying into the origin rivalry is difficult in this context one only needs to consider the last North against South fixture in 2012, when four players were cited after a brawl involving Dane Coles, Kendrick Lynn, Filo Paulo and Tom Donnelly, to gauge where tensions might reach come kickoff.

"Any game could have the potential to boil over," North hooker Ash Dixon said. "I'd say the boys will be pretty keen we haven't played footy for a few weeks. Things could get out of hand but, who knows, we'll have to wait and see.

"That was eight years ago. We've got our big boy pants on now and there would be a few repercussions if things like that do happen.

"Tempers do tend to get out of hand but boys these days have a lot of self-control."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, right, and selector Grant Fox. Photo / Photosport

North have rightly been installed favourites, given the power profile of their forward pack in particular, but it would be foolish to overlook the savvy Brad Mooar-coached South side which contains 11 starting Crusaders. They claimed the last four Super Rugby titles, after all.

Even for someone such as Codie Taylor, who grew up down the road from the Wellington match venue in Horowhenua and could therefore easily feel conflicted about representing the South, searching for motivation has not been contrived.

"I've got a good reason to play for the South," Taylor said. "My wife is from there, my kids are born in Christchurch. That's what I'm trying to connect to this week. I'll never forget I'm from Levin but the opportunity to play in such a unique game is special to me and I get to represent my family back in the South.

"The players that have gone before us creates a bit of excitement and energy. You see some superstars of the game, names we still remember today, that played in these fixtures. For some of them it created their careers. We've put a lot of emphasis on what it means to play for the South so we're looking forward to getting stuck into it.

"That test match intensity will be there. There's definitely no love lost when you're up against good mates."

Codie Taylor is representing the South. Photo / Photosport

The naming of Ian Foster's maiden All Blacks squad tomorrow underlines Taylor's point about making careers. While this is not a make or break All Blacks trial for the vast majority of the 46 players, it could be for some.

Standout performances or match-turning plays that outshine opposing players in a highly scrutinised arena such as this have the potential to shift the selection needle. When lacing up the boots, this aspect certainly heightens incentive to shine.

"At the end of this there is a team that gets selected for the All Blacks," Dixon said. "I'm guessing that will be in the back of some of the boys' minds so they'll want to prepare as well as they can and go out there and put their skills out for everyone to see."

In an eerie atmosphere Foster and fellow selector Grant Fox will be the only people occupying the Sky Stadium yellow seats. In an All Blacks context, they are also the only ones that need impressing.