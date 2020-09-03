Aaron Mauger's stint as Highlanders head coach has ended.

The Highlanders today announced that they would not be renewing Mauger's contract after the side finished fourth in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Mauger took over the role at the start of 2018 on a three-year deal, replacing Jamie Joseph who had helped usher in an era of consistent finals appearances for the franchise.

Under Mauger the Highlanders garnered 20 wins, 24 losses and four draws. The news comes following the franchise's admirable performance in Super Rugby Aotearoa which saw them notch three wins in nine games, with very few All Black representatives in their side compared to the other New Zealand franchises.

It was the former All Black centre's second head coaching gig following his time at the helm of the Leicester Tigers in the English Premiership.

"I've worked with some top-quality people who are outstanding at what they do and I wish them all the best going forward. Some real progress has been made in critical areas to aid future success and I'm confident the club will benefit from this down the track."

Mauger said he was realistic about his time at the helm, but said he had fond memories of his time with the Highlanders.

"Results are key to proving the quality of the structures you have put in place as a head coach. As our on-field results during my tenure haven't been at the level we've all aspired to, it's the head coach who must take responsibility for that.

"Experiences come down to the quality of the people you surround yourself with and my experiences with the Highlanders clan and the people of the deep south have been amazing and, as a family, we will always be grateful for that."

Highlanders CEO Roger Clark has thanked Mauger for his contribution, saying he'd worked hard over the last three years to move the club forward.

"Aaron has focused on improving and developing players and, in that regard, he can be very proud of his efforts and we thank him for everything he has done for the club. As a young coach with a long career ahead, we wish him and his family all the best for the next chapter of his coaching career."

Clark said the Highlanders organisation would take its time before making a decision on a new appointment.

"We have a little bit of time before we need to make a final decision on our coaching structure for 2021. We are fortunate we have quality coaches in Tony Brown, Clarke Dermody and Riki Flutey still contracted.

"Over the next short period we will be reviewing our coaching structure and who and how many we add to our current group will depend on availability and our desire to get the balance of our coaching group right."