The North v South clash will go ahead this weekend, with players vying for a chance to impress the All Blacks selectors ahead of the year's first squad selection. Christopher Reive highlights the four most

The playmakers' duel: Beauden Barrett v Richie Mo'unga

The fight for fullback: Damian McKenzie v Jordie Barrett

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The battle of the battering rams: Akira Ioane v Shannon Frizell

Related articles:

The war on the wings: Caleb Clarke v Will Jordan

Full squads

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.