An Australian-based Warriors fan is rallying to help get Christchurch mosque victim Ahad Nabi something to look forward to.

Nabi, the son of Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi who was shot dead at Al Noor Mosque on March 15 last year, wore a Warriors jersey while delivering his victim impact statement in the High Court last week.

Fan Dylan Larkins has since set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $1000 to put towards purchasing merchandise and/or a rolling membership for Nabi.

Ahad Nabi during his statement in the High Court. Photo / NZ Herald Focus

"The whole Covid situation made me take a look at myself and think what can I do for other people?" Larkins told the Herald.

"It doesn't have to be big. So when I was watching Ahad in court pour his heart out I thought what can I do that's more personal than just sending some money off? I saw him in his Warriors jersey and thought I wonder if we could get him a membership or something to enjoy coming up... I just wanted something for him to look forward to after a traumatic couple of years.

"Everyone can make a change. I thought bugger it, I'll set it up."

The page has already raised $300.

Larkins said his original plan was to put the money towards a 2-4 year rolling Warriors membership for Nabi.

"I want something ongoing for him," he said. "If he declines but has another cause to help out we could go with that but initially, I'd love to get him a membership or a merchandise package or something he can look forward to and get enjoyment out of.

"I don't want it to be a charity case. It's a present and a bit of love from fellow Warriors fans. If there's any leftover money he can take the reins and go from there."

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said the club was trying to make contact with Nabi.

"We're endeavouring to find him, to reach out with something for him," George said.

Warriors CEO Cameron George. Photo / Photosport

He said the club had always been very conscious of what the mosque shooting victims had been through. After the attack, the Warriors gave free entry for everyone at their next Mt Smart Stadium match.

"We wanted our house to be everyone's safe house," he said.

The Warriors are currently based in Australia because of Covid-19 and George said: "The club has been through tough times and I know we have been inspired by the mosque victims' stories and courage."