Young New Zealand racer Liam Lawson is slowly but surely getting his FIA Formula 3 championship challenge back on track.

The 18-year-old is third in the championship, 30 points behind Prema Racing teammates Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri. However, with 40 points up for grabs at each round and 30 cars vying for the same piece of track, Lawson could close the gap at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium this weekend.

"Missing out on getting points with those DNFs in those three races earlier in the season [Spielberg and Budapest] have really hurt us," Lawson told the Weekend Herald .

"We've managed to pick up some good points since then so we're hoping to get a good result at Spa and close the gap even more," he added.

An immediate bounce-back at Silverstone, after a horrendous weekend at Budapest where he gained no championship points, saw the Hitech Grand Prix driver win his first feature FIA F3 race. He followed up the win with more points in the Sunday reverse grid race.

With the Silverstone win he backed up his early promise at the season-opening round where he won the reverse grid race.

"We've had a couple of wins, but we need to get on top of things a bit more especially where the championship is concerned," said Lawson. "We're at the point now in the season where we're still in it [title contention]. Having said that, over the next three rounds we need to get more race wins and pole positions to have a chance of winning the title.

"One of our strengths this year has been race craft and passing people. We've been especially good in the reverse grid races where we've managed to get back up towards the front of the race.

"There have been some really good things so far this season, but there has been the potential to be so much better. We've just been a bit unlucky at times."

The Kiwi is highly regarded, as in each debut season he has contested in his career — Formula First, Formula Ford, Formula 4, Formula 3 Asia and the TRS — he has won the title. Therefore, it's no surprise the Red Bull Junior Team came knocking and he is now a member.

A number of past junior drivers have gone on to make their mark in motor racing — the likes of Sebastien Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and fellow Kiwi Brendon Hartley.

This weekend Lawson will be concentrating on qualifying well, staying out of trouble, and at the very least, getting on the podium.

"We're going to try to have a couple of good rounds starting at Spa. We raced here last year and in general everyone likes the track," he said.

"I like it a lot. It's a really nice track with lots of high speed sections and undulations and I enjoy racing here.

"We're going back on to the medium tyre this weekend after being on the hard for the last three weeks, which will change a few things.

"I'm excited and the next three rounds are going be to be great."