Danny Lee has recovered from an early triple bogey to stay in with a chance of progressing to the richest tournament in golf.

The 30-year-old Kiwi shot a three-over 73 on the opening day of the BMW Championship to sit five shots behind the leaders at the penultimate PGA Tour playoff event.

A triple bogey six on his fourth hole saw him drop to dead last on four-over par in the 70-player field.

But Lee managed to hole two birdies before dropping a shot in his 17th hole to sit in a tie for 38th.

Lee needs a big result this week to qualify among the top 30 players who will advance to next week's Tour Championship in Atlanta.

He is currently 46th on the live Fedex Cup standings.

Only three players shot under par at the Chicago event, with Tyler Duncan and Hideki Matsuyama sharing the lead at two-under.

Dustin Johnson, who still leads the Fedex Cup leaderboard after his win last week, shot a one-over for the day to sit in a share of 15th place.

On the European Tour, Kiwi Ryan Fox shot a one-under to sit seven shots behind leader Justin Walters.

Lydia Ko will start her first day of the NW Arkansas Championship on the LPGA Tour shortly after midnight tonight.