NBA teams have stood in solidarity against police brutality, forcing all three playoff games scheduled to be played today to be postponed.

The Milwaukee Bucks first refused to take the court in game five of their playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake.

The Bucks were set to face the Magic in Orlando this morning, starting at 8am NZT.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks remained in their locker room to boycott the game.

Advertisement

Magic player and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

Prior to the game, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said: "Myself, my players and our organisation are very disturbed by what happened in Kenosha.

"It is a great challenge to have an appreciation and a desire to want change, to want something different and better in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and then to go out and play a game."

The Bucks lead the series 3-1 and could have advanced to the next round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a victory today.

Kiwi Steven Adams' Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets also joined in the protest shortly after, with their clash also set to take place today.

The NBA released a statement that all of today's games will be rescheduled to a later date.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games -- Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers -- have been postponed," the NBA said in a statement. "Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled."

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

All games are postponed, and Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled, NBA says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said. https://t.co/SCNAjsQYea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are leaning toward boycotting Game 5 tonight, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020

Blake, a 29-year-old black man, was shot, apparently in the back, on Sunday UST as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside.

Advertisement

Kenosha police have said little about what happened other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. They have not said whether Blake was armed, and they have not disclosed the race of the three officers on the scene.

ABC reports that Blake was unarmed.

The incident has resulted in three night of protests in Kenosha which has seen two people shot to death.

Attorney Ben Crump spoke yesterday alongside family members of Jacob Blake.

He said the 29-year-old was in surgery after being shot on Sunday night multiple times and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again. Another family attorney said they would be filing a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting.

- with AP

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul met in a room. The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes. You can see Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams leave the arena. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/yTiJKOKCI7 — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) August 26, 2020

SAY IT LOUDER FOR THOSE IN THE BACK. pic.twitter.com/3UeI9OdU7I — Bucks In Six (@BucksInSix) August 26, 2020

Forfeiture by @Bucks comes exactly four years to the day of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee for the first time. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 26, 2020