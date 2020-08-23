Danny Lee has blown a chance of a strong finish in the opening PGA Tour playoff event in Boston.
Lee started the final day of the Northern Trust event in a tie for fifth and even moved up to third after a four-under start in the first nine holes, but capitulated in the back nine to fall down the leaderboard to 17th.
The 30-year-old Kiwi had a shocking six bogeys on the back nine, including five successive bogeys, to card a two-over 73 to finish 12-under for the tournament.
Runaway leader Dustin Johnson finished 11 shots ahead at 30-under.
Lee's poor finish sees him drop to 42nd on the FedEx Cup standings, leaving him with some work to do at the BMW Championship if he wants to make the season-ending Tour Championship – the richest tournament in golf – where the top 30 in the standings qualify.
Meanwhile, Lydia Ko had another case of the final day blues at the British Open to miss out on a top-10 finish.
Ko carded a two-over 73, mixing three birdies with five bogeys, to finish in a tie for 14th at four-over.
It was another disappointing final day performance for the former world number one, who started the day in a tie for seventh but had a disastrous start to her back nine with four-straight bogeys.
Despite another poor finish, Ko has managed a top 20 finish in her last three tournaments.
World number 304 Sophie Popov was the surprise winner, finishing at seven-under to claim the major by two stokes.
The 27-year-old, who became Germany's first major winner, said she almost quit playing golf last year and was happy to overcome it to claim the win.
"There has been a lot of struggle over the last six years and I was just glad I was able to overcome it," Popov said.
"I got here on Tuesday and I knew my game was in really good shape. I took that belief into every round but I didn't expect this. I was glad I could get it done."
Ryan Fox has finished in a tie for 15th at the Wales Open in Newport, six back from the winner Romain Langasque.