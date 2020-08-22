A frustrating third round has Lydia Ko needing a blistering finish to have any chance of claiming a third women's golf major title tomorrow at the British Open.

The Kiwi has carded a one-over par 72 to be two-over for the tournament in a tie for seventh, six shots off the pace being set by Germany's Sophia Popov.

Going into the third round, Ko was one-over, in a tie for fourth, two shots off the lead.

"I played pretty solid on the front nine," said Ko. "Back nine, I actually hit the ball pretty well. I had one mis-shot on 10, but outside of that I was really struggling with the putter.... my putting speed has gone out the window.

"I was leaving it short, then long and when you've got six-to-nine footers for par, obviously you would like them to roll in, but it's not an easy distance.

"This is a tricky course and I think the wind is supposed to be in a slightly different direction tomorrow and that means the whole course will play differently. This is a major championship so there's going to be all that pressure at the top of the leaderboard, so I'll post the best score I can and see where it puts me."

While overnight leader Dani Holmqvist had a forgettable six-over day to slip back to a tie for 19th, Popov made a charge, thanks to a blemish-free four-under which has taken her to a handy three-shot buffer at four-under.

There are only two other players under par - Australian Minjee Lee and Thai Jasmine Suwannapura on one-under. Lee is the obvious danger. The world No 8 was ominously composed in her 69 and at 24, the five-time LPGA Tour winner might be ready for her graduation to major champion. Two further back in a tie for fourth is another German in Caroline Musson - the Solheim Cup player who came third in the Open at Kingsbarns - and two Americans in Austin Ernst and Lindsey Weaver.

The latter has turned heads by not employing a caddie this week and instead pulling her own trolley. Not only does it save money - the reason why the LPGA Tour has allowed their competitors to go solo if they wish - but it has also helped in her "back to basics" approach.

But if anyone is to emerge from the group on two-over then maybe it will be former world No 1 Ko. The Kiwi had to scrap for her 72 and seems to have recovered the competitive zest that established her as such a phenomenon as a teenaged multiple major-winner.