Manchester United will look to establish the circumstances around Harry Maguire being arrested in Greece amid extraordinary allegations from the Hellenic Police including "attempted bribery" and assaulting local officers.

The United captain, 27, was detained in the early hours of Thursday local time with two other men in Mykonos and is set to face a public prosecutor in Syros, an adjacent island which handles public order in the southern Aegean. His hearing is set for Saturday morning which means two nights in a jail cell.

His club have been trying to find out whether there is substance to claims police were "insulted" and struck when they confronted the group Maguire was socialising with during his summer holiday.

Maguire was with team-mates Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams during the day on the island that has been popular with Premier League footballers. It was later that evening when police were called to a confrontation between two groups of men.

The Hellenic Police released a statement on their official website astynomia.gr following the arrest, alleging assault and "attempted bribery".

"Three foreigners, aged 27, 28, and 29, were arrested in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos Police Department (for) disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee," read the statement from the Hellenic Police.

"In particular, early this morning, patrolling police officers in the area of Mykonos intervened and normalized a dispute between citizens, however, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists.

"The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers. One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested are taken to the Syros Prosecutor's Office."

United made contact with Maguire on Friday morning and say the England centre-back is "fully cooperating" with police.

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night," read a statement from United. "Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

Mykonos has been a favoured destination of footballers during the small gap between seasons, with no restrictions yet on quarantine on return to the UK to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

United moved swiftly to get in touch with Maguire when reports emerged of an arrest and they say he is helping police.

The Proto Thema newspaper first reported the story of the arrest and their website showed video footage of Maguire mixing with people in a Mykonos bar. He posed with fans for selfies and it was reported that his name was chanted on the streets when he was spotted in Mykonos.

They say after the arrest the three were detained at Mykonos police station where they were detained, with a boat required to travel to face the public prosecutor around 30 miles away in Syros.

While United are looking to establish the facts around the incident, it will come as an embarrassment that their club captain has been arrested on holiday. Maguire is also in Gareth Southgate's leadership group of senior players who come together to make decisions while on international duty.

The former Sheffield United academy product has been a high-profile player since becoming one of Southgate's key players to reach the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. The following summer he secured his record-breaking move to Old Trafford, becoming the most expensive defender in football.

Since the World Cup he has insisted that he would carry on life as normal with his friends from Sheffield where he grew up, which includes going to coffee and have Nandos when he is not training with his club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started Maguire in every Premier League game last season and wants to build his defence around his skipper. While some players have returned to the club's Carrington training base, Maguire was among those granted a holiday time after featuring in the Europa League knockout stages, which were held in Germany.

