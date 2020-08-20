English Premier League star talks for the first time about his reported links with Serie A giants Lazio as well as rumoured moves to Newcastle and Southampton and being valued as a $40-million striker.

Chris Wood has distanced himself from speculation linking him to Serie A giants Lazio, after his record- breaking English Premier League season.

The All Whites' striker says there have been no discussions with his representatives and the Italian club, and rumours about a possible move must have started in the Mediterranean country.

Respected Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport reported two weeks ago that Wood was being lined up by Lazio, who finished fourth in Serie A to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The story was followed by The Sun and other British publications, but Wood has no plans to leave Burnley, after three highly productive seasons.

"When I heard it break that was the first I had ever heard of it," Wood told the Herald in his first post-season interview.

"It's nothing to do with my side or my agent's side. If there is truth in it, it's coming from their side, but I doubt it. I haven't heard anything and I am fully focussed on Burnley until told otherwise by the Burnley club."

Wood, whose 14-goal return last season was the most by a Clarets player in the top flight of English football since 1976, has achieved a childhood dream by making it in the Premier League. He's found a natural home at Turf Moor but has an open mind about future destinations.

Advertisement

"I love playing for Burnley and the Premier League is ultimately the best league for me," says Wood. "But in saying that, I would always consider every option if Burnley turn round to me and said I wasn't needed."

"I believe [the Premier League] suits my game, my personality, how I play and my traits. But if I went abroad, I'm sure I could adapt. I'm old enough to learn to adapt quickly. It wouldn't faze me having a new challenge."

Adding to the talk, last Sunday two English papers reported that Newcastle and Southampton are also possible suitors for Wood. The Magpies are sleeping giants, with their huge fanbase, and their 40 million GBP striker Joelinton managed only two league goals last season.

"To be fair I hadn't seen those stories," says Wood. "That's the first I have heard about it. It's always nice being highly thought of but at the moment I am completely focussed on Burnley."

Brighton's Chris Wood scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton. Photo / Getty Images.

"Until Burnley tell me otherwise, it is all about Burnley and so far, so good. They want to keep me, that's the main thing. So, I crack on for the season ahead."

The speculation around Wood is no surprise, given his recent feats.

His 14 goal return was more than some big names at massive clubs – like Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) and Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – and achieved for a team that rarely dominates matches or possession.

Wood's tally represented one third of Burnley's total output and his strikes were often crucial; winning goals against Norwich, West Ham, Newcastle, Watford and Manchester United, a cool finish to gain a point versus Spurs and late equalisers against Aston Villa and Wolves.

Advertisement

That helped Burnley, with one of the smallest budgets in the Premier League, into equal ninth on the ladder, two points off Arsenal and ahead of Everton and Newcastle.

"As a club we did fantastic," reflects Wood. "To be top 10 in the Premier League for a club the size of ours is amazing."

"And personally – I couldn't be happier. Fourteen goals is something I dreamt about doing. I always thought I was capable but to actually put it into action and achieve it is something I'm very proud of. Now I want to keep going, keep progressing."

The most impressive aspect to Wood's achievements is the consistency. He's no shooting star.

Despite the micro analysis of his game by opposition clubs, and the resources poured into stopping him, Wood has kept on delivering. Since he came into the Premier League in September 2017, Wood is one of just 10 players to reach double figure goals each season.

Chris Wood of Burnley runs to celebrate. Photo / Getty Images.

The others on that list?

No less than Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Sergio Arguero, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-Min and Lacazette. Wow.

"You just do," says Wood, when asked about maintaining his levels amidst ever-increasing scrutiny and pressure.

"You just get on and hopefully deal with it. You've just got to. With other players, you have played up against them, so you know their strengths and weaknesses. [But] I don't look too much at other players; I just focus on my own game, my role for the team and hopefully the goals follow."

"Woodsy continues to improve," Burnley manager Sean Dyche told the Herald last season.

"He sees the picture quicker. If they see it build quicker than the centre halves, that's an unbelievable weapon for a centre forward."

Wood, who was signed for around 15 million GBP by Burnley (a club record), is probably worth closer to 20 million GBP now.

It's a staggering sum, but not a burden for Wood.

"It's not something you think about to be fair," says Wood. "It's nice that clubs value you but in the end all that matters is your next performance. That's what you can control."

It wasn't all plain sailing for Burnley this season, with seven losses in nine matches around the turn of the year, but they finished superbly, with only two defeats in their last sixteen games.

An undoubted highlight was Burnley's win at Old Trafford, the first time the Clarets had won there since 1962.

Wood opened the scoring just before halftime, with a well struck half volley past David De Gea after eluding England defender Harry Maguire.

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton. Photo / Getty Images.

"I remember the [team] celebration and the crowd going silent," says Wood. "You could hear a pin drop in that stadium after that. Maguire is a top quality defender, who is at Manchester United for a reason, so it was a nice goal."

Burnley added another goal early in the second half and were determined to hang on.

"The year before we were 2-0 up and we threw away two late goals to draw," says Wood.

"So, we knew we can't let this one slide, we have done it two years on the bounce – drawn there – but we can't let it happen again. It was nice to finally get over the line because Old Trafford is one of the toughest places to go."

"I know quite a few United fans, especially since I have moved [to Manchester]. They were not pleased at all after the game. I got a lot of messages."

Another flashpoint came in a pivotal late season game against Wolves, which provided a graphic illustration of Wood's mental strength.

With Burnley trailing 0-1 in the dying minutes, Wood missed a simple chance with the keeper stranded, to the disbelief of the local crowd.

"When you miss an opportunity, you are gutted and upset about it," says Wood. "But if you don't get your mindset right straight away it can hamper you massively. Against Wolves I missed a header that I should have scored. I fluffed my lines."

"Then I am thinking, 'Oh god, what I have done? I've waited the whole game for one shot and that was my shot and I blew it. But then I was like, `who knows, there might be another one around the corner'."

In a remarkable sequence, Wood helped win a penalty deep into added time, then confidently stepped up to convert, arrowing the ball into the top corner.

"In the 96th minute, I don't think it gets much more intense than that," admits Wood about the spot kick. "But I am there to deal with the pressure. It's my job to step up and deliver in those situations so if I wasn't in the right mindset that could have affected me."

Like every other aspect of life, Covid-19 caused severe disruption to the Premier League, with the season put on hold for more than three months, before returning with no spectators and strict protocols for players.

"The lockdown lasted a lot longer than everyone thought," says Wood. "I guess [England] as a country probably didn't manage it well enough to begin with, or couldn't lock it down completely, for whatever reason. [But] they have done the best they can."

Wood has had a couple of friends contract the virus (with no symptoms) and isn't expecting "normality" to return for some time in England.

Pre-season training started this week – "we had three weeks off, which was at least something" – but otherwise life is quite restricted.

Burnley's Chris Wood during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton and Hove Albion at Turf Moor on July 26, 2020 in Burnley. Photo / Getty Images.

There are a lot of evenings at home, watching European football or engaging in remote play station duels with All Whites teammates Tommy Smith and Michael Boxall, though he is looking forward to a trip to York races on Friday, to watch one of the horses he owns with a syndicate of Burnley teammates.

Before long though, Wood will be back in action. The new Premier League season starts in mid-September and the 28-year-old is determined to make more headlines.

"So far I'm extremely happy with everything I've done," says Wood. "As a kid going over to the UK when I was 16 if someone told me I'd play over 100 times in the EPL and score 35 goals I would have bit your hand off."

"It's a lovely place to be at the moment but of course I am hungry for more. It never ends, working on your game, or else you will stand still, or drop in your standards."