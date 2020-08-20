Three Kiwi Paralympians have opened up about how important their support staff is to them as for the second time they have marked one year until the Tokyo Paralympics.

With the event delayed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Paralympics New Zealand have used the rescheduled start to recognise the support and guidance their athletes have with them as they embark on another 12 months of preparation.

"As a Paralympian and having competed at the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games I truly understand how important and impactful knowing you have the support of your nation behind you can be," Paula Tesoriero, Chef de Mission of the New Zealand Paralympic team, said.

"With the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to 2021 our Paralympians, Para athletes and support staff are re-setting and focussing on one goal at a time. Domestic events have provided an opportunity for competition and training camps have brought Para athletes together to continue their build up."

Swimmer Nikita Howarth is a two-time Paralympian having competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. She was only 13 years of age when she made her Paralympic debut – New Zealand's youngest Paralympian. As a member of the New Zealand Paralympic Team in Rio 2016, she won gold in the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM7, and bronze in the Women's 50m Butterfly S7.

In early 2018 Howarth traded one black line for another in the next step of a remarkable sporting career. She decided to pursue an interest in Para cycling that had first been stoked during a school visit by world, Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion cyclist Sarah Ulmer when Howarth was just eight-years-old. She went on to produce personal bests and a world record during her time competing in Para cycling breaking the Flying 200m world record in December 2018 with a time of 12.95 seconds.

But the pull of the pool was too strong and during 2019 she returned to the pool with her eyes set firmly on Tokyo 2020.

Howarth said she has had so much support to date from so many people that have been key to her achievements so far including her family, friends, partner, coaches and other amazing Paralympians. However, two individuals who stand out for Howarth who have been working with her for over six years are Rod Corban (Performance Psychologist) and Caleb Dobbs (Strength and Conditioning Coach).

"Rod is incredible and he will help me with anything. Whether it is a small problem or something to do with competing he is always there for me. Caleb is always pushing me to be better and has an absolute belief in me and my abilities."

Gareth had an accident diving into a swimming pool that resulted in a C5 – C6 level spinal cord injury. Video / Paralympics NZ

Gareth Lynch competes in the sport of wheelchair rugby as part of New Zealand's Wheel Blacks. Four years ago, Lynch had an accident diving into a swimming pool that resulted in a C5 – C6 level spinal cord injury from which he has loss of power in his limbs.

Lynch is grateful for the opportunities that have come his way and he has pursued them with determination since his accident. He has always played sport and has loved competing in a team environment again which is something he says he didn't think he would be able to do after his injury. "The physicality of the sport is great to really get your emotions out on the court."

He attributes his love of Wheelchair rugby and opportunity to be part of the Wheel Blacks to many supporters that have been there for him in the last four years as he undertook his rehabilitation and new Para sport journey. In particular, his partner Shae Lightwood-Morris, coach Greg Mitchell and most recently his employer Scott Vaughan at Riley Consultants Ltd.

Para athlete Gareth Lynch and partner Shae Lightwood-Morris. Paralympics New Zealand

"I am so lucky to have the unwavering support of my partner Shae on the journey to Tokyo. I could not be more grateful to have her in my corner," he said.

"She comes along to my games and on the weekends we often train together as she is preparing for an Ironman. If Shae is going for a run, then I will go for a push and meet up again in a couple of hours."

When we asked Ben why he is taking on this challenge and pursuing his Paralympic dream he said: “I just have to do it, I have to jump and as a Pacific Islander represent my people because no one I know has had a chance to do something like this. Video / Paralympics 2021

Ben Tuimaseve competes in para athletics, with a focus on shot put. Tuimaseve has hemiplegic cerebral palsy and it affects function in the left side of his body. He first attempted Para athletics in early 2018 to try something new and then came back to stay in 2019. He competes in the F37 sport class within Para athletics.

The last six months have been a big learning journey for Tuimaseve due to an operation in late 2019, he had to stop training and come to terms with the fact that Tokyo 2020 was no longer an option for him.

However, with the postponement of the Paralympic Games to 2021 he has an additional 12 months to prepare and has a chance to push for selection. He has now reset and is back to training along with his coach John Eden.

Para athlete Ben Tuimaseve and his support team.

Tuimaseve said he is grateful for the incredible family network that he has – his village aka the choir. Although the entire family are right behind his Paralympic dream, he highlights his sister Jayde Tuimaseve and cousins Marama Takai and Christian Tukutama.

Tuimaseve draws on his love of music to describe his support network: "They are the background vocalists of the band, my support to staying in key when trying to crack Tokyo."

When Tuimaseve was asked why he is taking on this challenge and pursuing his Paralympic dream he said: "I just have to do it, I have to jump and as a Pacific Islander represent my people because no one I know has had a chance to do something like this. What's the worst that is going to happen? I'd be healthier and just fall into a solid foundation of love. I have to be able to say I gave this an honest crack."