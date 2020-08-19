Perth Glory's been confirmed as the Wellington Phoenix's opponents in Saturday's A-League elimination final.

The Phoenix have finished third after the regular season, by virtue of second-placed Melbourne City beating fifth-placed Western United 3-1 in the final game.

That means the Phoenix play the lowest qualifier Perth on Saturday, with fourth-seeded Brisbane facing Western United in the other elimination final on Sunday.

The Phoenix beat the Glory 2-1 in their most recent match up last month, however Perth won the previous two clashes before lockdown.