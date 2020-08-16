Lydia Ko has had another poor finish to a tournament after sitting in contention on the final day.

The 23-year-old Kiwi has finished 12th at the Ladies Scottish Open after completing the tournament with a three-over 74. The round included four bogeys, and a birdie, which saw her finish four shots back from a playoff to decide the winner.

Ko's poor Sunday comes a week after coughing up a five-shot lead with six holes to play at the Marathon Classic.

Stacy Lewis holed a long birdie putt to see off three rivals at the first playoff hole and win her first LPGA Tour title in nearly three years along with a confidence boost ahead of the British Open.

The 35-year-old Lewis took a swig of champagne beside the 18th green on Sunday after securing a 13th victory on the LPGA Tour. It's her first win since the birth of her first child, Chesnee, in October 2018.

The former top-ranked Lewis started the final round a stroke off the lead held by Azahara Munoz. She shot 1-over 72 to join Munoz (73), Cheyenne Knight (70) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (68) in a four-way playoff.

World number one Danielle Kang finished one shot outside of the playoff, just missing the chance at a remarkable third straight tournament victory.