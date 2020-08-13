Lydia Ko is four shots off the lead with four holes to play after a steady start to the Ladies Scottish Open on the LPGA Tour.

Ko is working on getting her game back on track just a few days after blowing a big lead at the Marathon Classic last week.

The 23-year-old is even par through 14 holes in the first round to sit in a tie for 22nd, before play was suspended at the Renaissance Club due to darkness.

Players who hadn't finished their first round will resume early tomorrow.

Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen is the clubhouse leader at four-under.

Play was suspended at the @LadiesScottish due to darkness at 8:35 p.m.



The first round will resume at 8 a.m. on Friday, with the second round beginning on time at 6:30 a.m. — LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the two Kiwis are off the pace after the opening round of the latest PGA Tour event in North Carolina.

Danny Lee is eight shots adrift of the lead after carding a one-under par 69, while Tim Wilkinson is a further five shots back at four-over.

Ryan Fox is five shots back on the European Tour in Wales. He's in a tie for 34th at two-under par.