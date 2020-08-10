It appears new Warriors head coach Nathan Brown is not mucking around when it comes to targeting players to join him at the club in 2020.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Brown has five players on his wishlist.

Bulldogs back-rower Adam Elliott, Wigan centre Oliver Gildart, Parramatta prop Kane Evans, Dragons centre Euan Aitken and fellow St George player Jack de Belin are all in his sights.

The Warriors have a number off players off contract at the end of the year including Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale, Lachlan Burr and Isaiah Papali'i.

Advertisement

Australia coach Mal Meninga said on Fox League's Super Saturday coverage that the five players Brown is targeting are good selections.

"Adam Elliott is a great player," Meninga said. "We don't know where Jack de Belin is going to be.

"Euan Aitken would be a great pick-up, he's starting to find his feet in the centres with the Dragons.

"Oliver Gildart is an English international, he's a bit on the small side, you need big outside backs in the modern era.

"He's very quick and got great skill."

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown. Photo / Photosport

Dragons forward de Belin is due to face trial over sexual assault charges this year and is no certainty to return to the game, but it hasn't stopped a number of NRL clubs expressing interest.

"The club have obviously been talking to Jack de Belin, that's well known," Brown said.

"He'd be an outstanding signing for the club, what Jack would bring to the club.

Advertisement

"As I said, the club were talking to Jack before I come to the table, a type that would be an outstanding acquisition."