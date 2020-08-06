Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has been hailed on social media as one of the toughest players in the league after returning to the court minutes after a scary collision.

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre came crashing down on Los Angeles Lakers centre JaVale McGee in an awkward-looking fall, before his leg appeared to get caught underneath him.

Adams was subbed out and headed to the locker room with a light limp, panicking fans.

Steven Adams is defended by Markieff Morris. Photo / Getty

But it wasn't long before he was spotted on the bench and then launched back on court to help lead the side to a 105-86 win over the Lakers.

Advertisement

Social media has since lit up with praise for Adams' resilience.

"I feel like Steven Adams could have a limb barely hanging on and he'd be like 'Tape it up and rub some dirt on it. Let's go'," one reporter tweeted.

I feel like Steven Adams could have a limb barely hanging on and he'd be like "Tape it up and rub some dirt on it. Let's go." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 6, 2020

New Zealanders are built different Steven Adams just blew out his knee and he treated it like a rolled ankle — KSRcommenter (@kscommenter) August 6, 2020

I love how we've completely normalized talking about dismembering Steven Adams. "This guy could have his arm dangling off and still play!" "You could cut this guy's legs off and he'd still be out there!" We're all a bunch of freaks. — DEBORAH BEANS (@Albabycakes) August 6, 2020

You can never tell how hurt Steven Adams is because he'd probably run back down the court on a broken leg — Olivia Panchal (@oliviapanchal) August 6, 2020

The Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference and are still in a battle to earn a better position in the standings ahead of the playoffs.