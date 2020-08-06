Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams has been hailed on social media as one of the toughest players in the league after returning to the court minutes after a scary collision.
The Oklahoma City Thunder centre came crashing down on Los Angeles Lakers centre JaVale McGee in an awkward-looking fall, before his leg appeared to get caught underneath him.
Adams was subbed out and headed to the locker room with a light limp, panicking fans.
But it wasn't long before he was spotted on the bench and then launched back on court to help lead the side to a 105-86 win over the Lakers.
Social media has since lit up with praise for Adams' resilience.
"I feel like Steven Adams could have a limb barely hanging on and he'd be like 'Tape it up and rub some dirt on it. Let's go'," one reporter tweeted.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference and are still in a battle to earn a better position in the standings ahead of the playoffs.