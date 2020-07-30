With some of the club's longest-serving players leaving the Warriors this week, more challenges are set to present themselves to a group who have overcome obstacles all season. As they head toward a new era under a coach still to be determined, interim head coach Todd Payten has highlighted two players he wants to see take the next step toward team leadership.

When the Warriors get in strife, it's the same faces that step up and make their voices heard.

Now, interim head coach Todd Payten has challenged others to follow suit.

With nine games left in the regular season, the Warriors are heading into a difficult stretch with just two games against teams currently outside the top eight. Last week, Payten said he would like to see players outside of the usual suspects step up, and the remainer of their 2020 campaign presents a terrific opportunity to do so.

"It's in the games that I'm really looking for them to stand up in terms of them talking and them driving things," Payten said. "At the moment when we're in a bit of a squash, it's always Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck), it's always Greeny (Blake Green), it's always Tohu (Harris).

"I expect those guys that are next in line – Jazz Tevaga, Isaiah Papali'i - they're the guys I'm probably looking for to step up in those certain occasions. Then the rest of the guys can jump off the back of that."

With the departures of David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo earlier this week, Tevaga and Papali'i are the longest serving Warriors remaining in the squad, having made their club debuts in 2016 and 2017.

The pair are high-energy players capable of making their presence felt, and taking some of the responsibility off the shoulders of the leadership group would add another string to their bow as the club moves into a new era under a coach still to be determined. Tevaga has already shown his willingness to hold teammates accountable, commenting earlier in the week that the team wants to see five-eighth Kodi Nikorima show more of his running game.

"We're all going to have to up it a bit," Tevaga said.

"I'd like to see a few guys step up, I'd like to see Kodi take on a more dominant role in the team, because I feel like when he's running and doing his thing, we're a dangerous team."

The stalwarts of the group will also be relied upon to make sure new recruits George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro know their roles, with the two Parramatta Eels loanees making their Warriors debuts on Friday night against the ninth-placed Wests Tigers.

Jennings makes his club debut starting on the left wing, while prop Alvaro will come off the interchange bench. Papali'i has been named in the extended reserves for the match, but could yet be included in the final matchday 17.

Daniel Alvaro joins the Warriors this week on loan from the Parramatta Eels. Photo / Getty Images

Payten outlined what he expected to see from the new recruits in their first games.

"We don't expect them to do anything out of the ordinary. It's pretty simple for both of them really. For George, we need him to be strong out of the backfield and make strong, smart defensive decisions.

"For Daniel in particular, he just needs to do it part from the defensive end, move well, make his tackles and as a front rower, first and foremost take the ball forward and play the ball fast. This week we stripped it back as much as we can for that very reason, for those two coming in. I expect them to get out there and do their job."