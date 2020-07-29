Former Formula One driver Adrian Sutil made an expensive error this week after managing to destroy a $2.2m supercar.

The German driver, who raced seven seasons in Formula One, reportedly crashed his rare orange McLaren Senna LM supercar outside of Monaco.

Images were posted on social media of the aftermath which showed the McLaren had come off second best against a lamp post.

According to media reports the former Force India driver, whose career-best finish in an F1 event was fourth in 128 starts, was not injured in the incident.

Advertisement

According to The Sun only 24 Senna LM cars were released last year by McLaren and just six in the distinct papaya orange.

Unlike during his motorracing career it appears the 37-year-old will have to fit the bill this time.