They're currently in the midst of one of the strangest seasons the club will experience, but for all the challenges, the Warriors have found some bright spots. One in particular has caught plenty of eyes, and Warriors interim head coach Todd Payten has highlighted what he expects to see from one of the team's stars in the years ahead.

It's been a wild ride from league newbie to rising NRL star for Eliesa Katoa, but Warriors interim head coach Todd Payten believes he is the future of the club.

Katoa is just eight games in to his NRL career, making his debut in the opening round of the 2020 season. But in a short time, the 20-year-old Tongan has made an impact in first-grade with his fearless line running and non-stop engine.

"He's still learning the game and he works really, really hard. He chases the coaches looking for information from day-to-day; he's the first out there and last one to leave on the training paddock," Payten said of Katoa.

"He's a 10-year player for us, no doubt, and I've got high expectations. He'll only get better and better as he grows."

Katoa, who extended his contract with the Warriors until the end of 2024 earlier this season, hasn't wasted any time settling into the game at the top level. He's averaging more than 110 running metres, 27 tackles and three tackle breaks per game, while his three tries are the second-most for the team behind winger Ken Maumalo's five.

In last weekend's 18-10 loss to the two-time defending champion Sydney Roosters, Katoa flashed a bit of everything in his utility belt; breaking the line, scoring a try and making 36 tackles in an 80-minute stint.

Eliesa Katoa celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Sydney Roosters. Photo / Photosport

In the next few weeks, Katoa's reliability and production could be a godsend for the coaching team that could need to make changes elsewhere.

With four players leaving the squad this week to be with their families in New Zealand and Parramatta Eels duo George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro joining the group, the Warriors face the challenge of adapting their game without some key players while integrating two new players into their system.

"The two wingers (Maumalo and Fusitu'a) are big parts of our game, so we're going to have to defend better so teams don't march down the field and put us into a corner," Payten said. "From a cohesion point of view our group is happy.

"They're all getting on well together, attack training with the right attitude, there's a good vibe, being in each other's pockets is not the worst thing from time to time. There's a really good spirit in the place, we've just got to be more consistent in our performance."

They don't have long to incorporate the new talent into their system, with the Warriors travelling to meet Wests Tigers in Sydney. Given how the side played against the high-flying Roosters, they'll take some confidence into the clash with the Tigers.

However, with the season now over the halfway mark, the Warriors need to start stringing together some wins if they're going to have any hope of sneaking into the playoffs. With the ninth-placed Tigers and eighth-placed Manly Sea Eagles on the schedule over the next fortnight, losses in the next two games could all but wrap up their season.