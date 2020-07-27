Seven weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and there is everything to play for in the next few rounds, with the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes all in the title hunt. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher Reive ranks the top performers after the weekend's action.

All Blacks power rankings

10. Shannon Frizell (no change)

9. George Bridge (new addition)

8. Ardie Savea (no change)

7. Damian McKenzie (down 1)

6. Rieko Ioane (down 1)

5. Richie Mo'unga (up 2)

4. Dalton Papalii (no change)

3. TJ Perenara (no change)

2. Patrick Tuipulotu (no change)

1. Aaron Smith (no change)

Aaron Smith retains top spot this week after the Highlanders had the bye and those at his heels didn't do enough to displace him. Smith has stood up this year as a difference maker for a side expected to struggle, and firmly asserted himself as the top halfback in the country. His ability to read the game and make the plays that need to be made is an asset to any team, and he has rediscovered a willingness to run the ball which adds another attacking threat for the Highlanders.

Positional power rankings

Props

1. Joe Moody

Joe Moody has be strong for the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Moody takes over from Crusaders propping partner Michael Alaalatoa this week after several weeks of strong play. Moody's short passing game has been a pleasant surprise for the Crusaders this season, while his work rate to get to and clean out the breakdown has been high. At scrum time, he's been hard to fault. Through seven rounds of the competition, the Crusaders are the only team who have won 100 per cent of their own scrums.

2. Michael Alaalatoa

3. Ofa Tuungafasi

Hookers

1. Codie Taylor

Taylor continues to work his way back to his best form and while he's had his troubles at the lineout, his work on both attack and defence has made up for that. Like Moody, he's an important part of a dominant Crusaders scrum, while he's making plenty of tackles and carrying the ball at every opportunity. At the weekend, Taylor's defensive prowess was on show as he made a game-high 14 tackles in the Crusaders' loss to the Hurricanes.

2. Ash Dixon

3. Kurt Eklund

Locks

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu had arguably the quietest game of his competition at the weekend, which really says something about how well he's been playing this season. In the win over the Chiefs, Tuipulotu scored a try, had a few carries and made double-digit tackles. Tuipulotu started the season with a bang and has continued in that fashion. He has emerged as the clear choice to take Brodie Retallick's vacant lock spot in the All Blacks squad.

2. Sam Whitelock

3. Pari Pari Parkinson

Loose forwards

1. Dalton Papalii

Papalii has been an absolute workhorse for the Blues this season, constantly among their leading tacklers, while the attacking ability he has shown is a big plus in his bid for a more constant role in the black jersey. His 72 tackles are the most of any player in the competition, and he's the second leading try-scorer with four to his name. Week after week, he continues to be among the most impressive on show.

2. Lachlan Boshier

3. Hoskins Sotutu

Halfbacks

TJ Perenara and Aaron Smith have been reliable contributors for their teams. Photo / Getty Images

1. Aaron Smith

Smith had a well-earned rest this week with the Highlanders having the bye. Throughout the 2020 campaign, however, he has been pivotal to the Southerners' unexpected success - his decision making and execution faultless. You only have to look back to the Highlanders' win over the Chiefs a couple of weeks ago to see Smith's impact, as he single-handedly sparked what has been the comeback of the Super Rugby season.

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Richie Mo'unga

Mo'unga continues to be a level head in the middle of the park for the Crusaders, at times looking like he needs some sort of scoreboard pressure to be able to produce his best. When he's running freely and playing a little bit off the cuff he can be tough to shut down, however it is his willingness to make the smart plays and do what his team needs of him that makes him such an asset.

2. Otere Black

3 . Mitch Hunt

Midfielders

1. Rieko Ioane

The midfield continues to be the most tightly contested position this season, but an injury to Ngani Laumpae takes some of the power rankings pressure off Ioane. Ioane, who had already been playing well, thrived at the weekend with Beauden Barrett in the No 10 jersey - Barrett's high-paced tempo suiting Ioane's running game perfectly. Throughout the season he has made an impact with ball in hand, though hasn't had as many opportunities as he would probably like in open space, while his defence has been rock soild.

2. Ngani Laumape

3. Anton Lienert-Brown

Wings

1. Caleb Clarke

Returning to the pitch after being rarely sighted in the past three weeks, Clarke continued to impress. He got stuck into his work with ball in hand whenever the chance presented itself, with his hard-running style a handful for defences. He's been strong on defence himself, making his tackles and doing well to secure turnovers. Not all wingers have the same work rate on the defensive end as Clarke has shown, so it's a real asset to the Blues.

2. George Bridge

3. Mark Telea

Fullbacks

1. Will Jordan

Will Jordan tackles Damian McKenzie. Photo / Photosport

Another week, another impressive performance from Will Jordan. The Crusaders fullback has been dynamic with ball in hand all year and was no different against the Hurricanes, running for more than 160m on 15 carries, breaking through the defensive line and flash his passing game too. The top try-scorer (5), top meter-eater (505) and having beaten the most defenders in the competition (31), Jordan has emerged as the best attacking weapon in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

2. Damian McKenzie

3. Jordie Barrett