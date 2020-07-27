Seven weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa and there is everything to play for in the next few rounds, with the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes all in the title hunt. In his regular Monday fixture, Christopher

All Blacks power rankings

Positional power rankings

Props

Hookers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Locks

Related articles:

Loose forwards

Halfbacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First five-eighths

Midfielders

Wings

Fullbacks