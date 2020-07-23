Kiwi golfing legend Michael Campbell has missed the cut at the British Masters, unable to follow up his bright start to the tournament.

Campbell fired a second-round nine-over-par 80.

Just yesterday he was left "completely flabbergasted" after finding himself close to the top of the leaderboard.

Campbell, who hasn't made the cut on the European Tour since 2013, rolled back the years with six birdies and three bogeys at the Close House Golf Course to sit in a 13-way tie for 18th, four shots behind first-round leader David Law.

The 51-year-old said he didn't expect to score that well after not playing for eight months.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fox sits in a share of eighth after carding consecutive 67s to be eight under par - just three shots off the lead.

Ryan Fox trained at his Auckland home during the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Photosport

Fox has made the most of post-lockdown golf so far at the tournament in Newcastle, having only arrived in the UK on Monday as the European tour returned to full action this week, with the first of six tournaments taking place in Britain.

He said his results so far have made the travel worth it.

"I needed to make the trip a long one to make it worthwhile with the rules we have getting back into New Zealand and so it's certainly nice to get off to a good start," Fox said. "In April I didn't really think we had a chance of playing for the rest of the year.

"I've been playing really nice at home socially and I was nice to be able to bring that over here after all the travel and still feel like I'm hitting some decent golf shots."