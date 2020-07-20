Russell Crowe has shared a tory about how former NRL star Sam Burgess upset Kanye West at a restaurant in London.

Crowe was a guest on Australian radio station Nova, and was chatting with hosts Fitzy and Wippa to promote his new movie Unhinged, which hit cinemas on July 16.

During the interview, the Nova hosts mentioned to Crowe that earlier this morning they had been watching Kanye's stunning onstage meltdown at a presidential campaign event.

Crowe said he had met Kanye on several occasions over the years, starting with a get-together in Sydney.

Advertisement

Russell Crowe. Photo / Getty Images

"He wanted to meet me because he was doing a record with Jay-Z and they wanted to use some stuff from Gladiator … on one of their records," Crowe explained.

The actor then detailed "one of the funniest nights I've ever had with Kanye" which took place at a Chinese restaurant beneath The Dorchester Hotel in London.

Crowe was in the restaurant with Sam Burgess when Kanye approached the pair.

"Kanye comes down because he'd heard I was there and he's like, 'can I come and hang?'" Crowe recalled. "I was like, 'yeah man'.

"So he came down and we had a couple of dumplings or whatever. He brought his computer with him. He was just scrolling through a bunch of stuff he had been working on."

One of Kanye's work projects was a song he'd recently recorded with Sir Paul McCartney and Rihanna called Four Five Seconds.

"He plays that (song)," Crowe said. "It hadn't come out yet.

"At one point, Sam (Burgess) is singing along, but he doesn't really know the words … And I could see a little twitch in Kanye's eye. I said, 'Sam you're singing the wrong words, you're singing the wrong day.'"

Advertisement

Kanye West. Photo / AP

Some of the lyrics in the song mention different days of the week:

Now I'm four, five seconds from wildin'

And we got three more days 'til Friday

I'm tryna make it back home by Monday mornin'

I swear I wish somebody would tell me

Ooh, that's all I want

When Crowe told Burgess he was singing the wrong lyrics, Burgess replied: "It doesn't matter what day it is. Kanye, does it matter what day it is?"

As Crowe recalled: "Kanye just looked at him across the table and said, 'yeah, it matters what day it is'."

Awkward.