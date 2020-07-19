Andre Heimgartner has been the surprise Kiwi package from the latest round of the Supercars championship, earning a rare podium finish in Sydney.

Heimgartner finished second in the third and final race of the weekend — tying his best Supercars result after earlier having earned his first pole position.

He was edged by shock victor Jack Le Brocq, who had never claimed a podium finish before but held off Heimgartner in a thrilling finish.

"I definitely think we had the speed to pass Jack but he did an amazing job and credit to him," said Heimgartner.

"I'm a bit jealous, he got his first win before me but the young blokes here, we're all having a go and getting up the front which is good to see."

Todd Hazlewood rounded out a bizarre podium — the first without a DJR Team Penske or Triple Eight driver since October 2017.

The surprise result followed a slightly unexpected winner in the day's earlier race, with Nick Percat cruising home ahead of the Kiwi duo of Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin for his second victory of the season.

McLaughlin produced a stunning finish — speeding past James Courtney down the final straight to pip him for third — and despite a 14th place finish in the final race of the round, still collected the most points over the weekend to extend his drivers' championship lead to 107 points over Jamie Whincup.

Shane van Gisbergen is the next best Kiwi driver in seventh, with Heimgartner moving into the top 10, and Coulthard sitting in 11th.