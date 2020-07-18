It was like Jonah Lomu versus Mike Catt.

And former England fullback Catt can sleep a little easier now, after Ngani Laumape's demolition job on Beauden Barrett in Wellington.

At least Catt managed to tangle himself up in Lomu, in the famous 1995 World Cup incident. Barrett basically dived out of the way as Laumape steamrolled towards him.

The suspicion has always been that Barrett's form demise at the Blues is linked to a drop in acceleration, even if the attacking superstar can probably get reasonably close to his old pace over distance.

Hurricanes Ngani Laumape (R runs out of a tackle and in a try with Blues Beauden Barrett during the Hurricanes vs Blues Super Rugby Aotearoa match at Sky Stadium. Photo / Getty Images.

Barrett is 29, and a lot of very fine backs have found their most important weapon started to let them down before that age. In other words, it's not his fault.

Unfortunately, fears over his physical commitment re-emerged after he attempted to tackle Laumape through a back one-and-a-half somersault with tuck.

Hurricane Laumape was devastating. It was the sort of display rugby desperately needs. The game is full of hybrids and versatility. Everyone kind of looks the same. But nobody looks like Laumape, who should be promoted as the game's new chief turnstile clicker.

A Super Rugby Aotearoa game of many highs included him floating around Barrett for a magnificent try, in the most memorable move we've seen on a rugby field in many years.

Players rarely get into open space like that these days. To do so by leaving the current All Black fullback and twice world player of the year grasping at thin air makes this the try of the season so far.

It was a sensational jink and burst from Laumape, no outright speedster but some cannonball. However, Barrett should have got a hand on him, at least slowed him down a little.

He made no impression either as he chased Laumape back, failing to get a touch on him for a second time through a despairing dive. Conclusion: Barrett's legs have gone.

What followed seven minutes later is indelible.

Barrett vaporised as Laumape went on another surge which almost took him to the line. I'm still trying to work out if Barrett has lost the physical will, or if Laumape is THAT dangerous.

Beauden Barrett of the Blues and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes look on during the round 6 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Hurricanes and the Blues. Photo / Getty Images.

The concerning thing here is that Barrett was given the perfect opportunity to exact revenge for the earlier embarrassment. His competitive juices should have kicked in for a face-saving tackle.

Catt actually put up a better effort against Lomu. At least he halted the great man's momentum slightly in that famous 1995 World Cup moment. Laumape didn't even stumble.

Apart from that, the under-pressure Barrett did show a few encouraging signs of life including a great try, although his speed wasn't as sharp as his guile there either.

Sadly, he simply isn't the genius of old.

If an All Black side was being picked today, for an avalanche of Bledisloe Cup games, Will Jordan from the Crusaders would be my fullback. He's the future, and the physically frail Aussies are the perfect team to blood him against.

Actually, make that No. 10 Richie Mo'unga - even though his defence can be suspect - and Jordan are the future. And All Black coach Ian Foster might learn from the previous regime, of which he was a part, that bold decisions must be made early in the World Cup cycles.

That would perhaps leave Barrett on the bench, as the 10/15 hybrid, and Damian McKenzie could still potentially find a place alongside him as the live wire game breaker.

As for Laumape - absolutely fantastic. The All Blacks missed a trick by overlooking him for the 2019 World Cup. They got it horribly wrong.

While it's unfair to compare anyone to Lomu in his extraordinary prime Beauden Barrett - a legend himself - actually got a taste of what it must have been like to face the most famous player in rugby history. Yes, Ngani Laumape actually reminded me of Jonah Lomu.