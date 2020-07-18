All Whites striker Chris Wood scored a stunning overhead kick in Burnley's 2-0 win over nine-man Norwich City in the English Premier League overnight.

Wood scored his 13th goal of the season when he acrobatically directed a shot past Norwich keeper Tim Krul from close range just before halftime.

Burnley kept their slim chances of Europa League qualification with a 2-0 victory over nine-man, already-relegated Norwich.

Emiliano Buendia was dismissed in the 35th minute for violent conduct after using an elbow on Ashley Westwood.

Josip Drmic also saw red in first-half stoppage time after a mistimed diving tackle on Erik Pieters. Ben Godfrey then turned the ball into his own net in the 80th minute while under no pressure from the Burnley attackers to sum up the performance by last-place Norwich.

Burnley's Chris Wood scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Burnley at Carrow Road Stadium. Photo / AP

Wood told Sky Sport he was delighted to score, and even more pleased to see Burnley claim a 15th clean sheet and complete a record number of EPL points (54).

"It's a record number of wins so that's fantastic,'' Wood told Sky Sports.

Wood became the first player to reach 13 goals for Burnley in an English top flight season in 44 years – since Ray Hankin and Peter Noble in 1975-76.

"I heard about that last night and thankfully I popped up with one to take me to the record," said Wood, who has now scored in back-to-back games following his last-gasp leveller from the penalty spot against Wolves in mid-week.

"It was a good time to score, just before half-time and especially after they'd just gone down to nine men.

"You know what's going to happen after that. They're going to go to two banks of four and try and defend their box as well as they can, which they did very well.

"We had other chances, but at the end of the day we got the three points and that's all that matters.

"It's a record number of wins, equals the record number of points and it's fantastic.

"It seems like the club is just achieving more every year with a great set of lads and a great staff."

Burnley moved up to ninth place with one game remaining of the pandemic-delayed season against Brighton next Sunday.