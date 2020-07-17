Leeds have been promoted to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Second-placed West Brom's 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.

Leeds moved on to 87 points on Friday following their 1-0 home win against Barnsley.

We are BACK !!!!

We are In @premierleague !!!!

Yessssssssssss!!!

We are Leeds !!!! @LUFC

Many days dreaming of this Day!!!

We deserve it!

Proud of this TEAM,proud of our supporters!

I can not describe this moment!

Yesssssss!!

Thanks for your support,

Imposible without you! pic.twitter.com/Ba1IF3q20S — Kiko Casilla 13 (@KikoCasilla13) July 17, 2020

West Brom, who remain on 82 points, have one game remaining and will drop out of the automatic promotion places if Brentford avoid defeat at Stoke on Saturday.

Advertisement

It has been a long and often tortuous road back for Leeds, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 amid a spectacular financial meltdown.

The West Yorkshire club have spent 13 seasons in the Championship and three in League One after dropping into the third tier for the first time in their history in 2007.

After long 16yrs finally the wait is over our dreams have come true bak in the premier league come on @LUFC Congratulations to ElLoco an the Boys absolutely proud.#MOT 💛🤍💙@andrearadri pic.twitter.com/NnTmkd0cMF — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) July 17, 2020

Omg @LUFC are back in the promised land. Premier League here we go. Congratulations to everyone involved #MOT — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) July 17, 2020

Leeds' debts had spiralled to over £100million ($NZ192m) in 2003 under former chairman Peter Ridsdale and there were fears the club could go out of business.

They were forced to sell all their players and other assets, including Elland Road Stadium and their Thorp Arch academy, and have since stumbled from crisis to crisis under a succession of different owners.

- Daily Telegraph UK