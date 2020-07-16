Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test for breaching England's strict biosecure protocols by going to his house in Brighton without permission.

Archer is understood to have travelled to his house on Monday when the players were given strict instructions to drive direct from Southampton, the venue for the first Test, to Manchester.

A statement by the England & Wales Cricket Board revealed that Archer had been dropped from the squad for breaking the team's Covid rules.

Archer apologised in the statement and will now go into five days of isolation and two Covid-19 tests before he is allowed to rejoin the squad.

England only learned about the breach late on Wednesday night. The players drove on their own in their individual cars to Manchester whereas the West Indies squad travelled in a fleet of coaches. The England players were given strict instructions about low-risk places to stop to refuel or go to the toilet.

But Archer diverted from Southampton to Brighton to visit family and when England discovered this he was dropped from the second Test, with England 1-0 down in the series.

The England squad were told about Archer at a team meeting on Thursday morning at Emirates Old Trafford. He would have played in the second Test and his loss is a big blow for the team. Mark Wood and James Anderson were rested for the match and England confirmed they have not added anyone else to the squad so either Sam Curran will replace Archer or Ollie Robinson will be handed a Test debut.

"I am extremely sorry for what I have done," said Archer. "I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

Hold on, u telling me @JofraArcher can’t play because he stopped off at his flat on the way to old Trafford? Seriously man, this is the biggest overreaction if I’ve ever seen one. — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) July 16, 2020

So Jofra Archer dropped for going home. Not sure Dominic Cummings would have survived the ECB regime. — richard hobson (@richardjhobson) July 16, 2020

Of all the reasons for being dropped for a test match, breach of bio-security protocol has to be the most unique. #JofraArcher — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 16, 2020

The biosecure protocols were put in place before the series started after detailed work by the ECB's science & medical team in consultation with the Government. The players have been in lockdown in the biosecure bubble since June 23. They are not allowed to leave the team environment and have been unable to see family or friends since joining together.

The West Indies management were made aware of the situation and are satisfied of the steps taken, not least because it will mean England are without their most dangerous strike bowler.

- Daily Telegraph UK